IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 GT vs MI live cricket score and updates: Toss delayed due to rain

WION Web Team
Ahmedabad, India Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Catch all the live updates and summary of Qualifier 2 as defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face each other on Friday evening (May 26) in Ahmedabad.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 edition as the defending champions Gujarat Titans )(GT) are up against five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday evening (May 26) in Ahmedabad. GT are coming into this clash on the back of a 15-run loss in Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are already in the final, whereas MI romped past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs and now have a chance to enter another IPL finale.

In head-to-head, GT trail MI 2-1 but emerged on top of Rohit Sharma & Co. in their only clash in Ahmedabad, early this season. Who is winning this? We will have the answers in some time....

26 May 2023, 6:16 PM (IST)
It is now down to three teams in IPL 2023. CSK is in the final and will be joined by one of Gujarat Titans -- the defending champions -- and five-time winners MI. A blockbuster clash awaits us in Qualifier 2.