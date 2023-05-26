IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 GT vs MI live cricket score and updates: Toss delayed due to rain

Hello and welcome to the live updates of Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 edition as the defending champions Gujarat Titans )(GT) are up against five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday evening (May 26) in Ahmedabad. GT are coming into this clash on the back of a 15-run loss in Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are already in the final, whereas MI romped past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs and now have a chance to enter another IPL finale.