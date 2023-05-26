IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 GT vs MI live cricket score and updates: Toss delayed due to rain
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live updates of Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 edition as the defending champions Gujarat Titans )(GT) are up against five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday evening (May 26) in Ahmedabad. GT are coming into this clash on the back of a 15-run loss in Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are already in the final, whereas MI romped past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs and now have a chance to enter another IPL finale.
In head-to-head, GT trail MI 2-1 but emerged on top of Rohit Sharma & Co. in their only clash in Ahmedabad, early this season. Who is winning this? We will have the answers in some time....
It is now down to three teams in IPL 2023. CSK is in the final and will be joined by one of Gujarat Titans -- the defending champions -- and five-time winners MI. A blockbuster clash awaits us in Qualifier 2.