IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT live cricket score and updates: Gujarat win the toss, opt to bowl first
CSK vs GT, Qualifier 1: Hello and welcome to Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (May 23). Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The winner will directly enter the final whereas the loser will play the winner of the Eliminator -- between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In head-to-head, CSK trail GT 3-0. Will the script change today or GT will continue their dominance and advance to their second final on the trot? At the coin toss, GT opted to bowl first.
Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. We heard dew will come, so we want to know what exactly to chase down. We were told to relax after getting into the top-2, but we didn't want, want to stay focussed and play good cricket. We are a smart team, we don't play only one way, we make sure to get the best out of the wicket and have adapted. Darshan Nalkande comes in place of Yash Dayal.
MS Dhoni - We wanted to bowl first, reason being they're an excellent chasing side. We've exploited the conditions slightly better, in a tournament like this, the boys have adapted really well. It's important to back your strengths, the confidence level should be high. They've been able to do that and that's why we have done well. There was a lot of dew in the last game, but with breeze around, we can't say about it tonight, but it does look dry. We're playing the same team.
Hardik Pandya calls it right as Gujarat win the toss, opt to bowl first.
David Miller to the broadcasters: It's a quick turnaround but it's been a long season. The guys have played really well and it comes down to the semifinal which we all really look forward to. In terms of body-wise, quick turnaround, a bit of preparation yesterday and sorting out the bodies whatever the guys needed to do individually, but everyone seems up for it and ready to go. It (GT's 3-0 H2H record vs CSK) makes a bit of a play, but at the end of the day, it comes down to who really plays well on the day. Sticking to the processes and making sure we are a lot more up for the game than they are. They're a seriously good team and so are we. (On GT's chasing record) It's been a serious record over the last year and a half. I think it's just making sure that the guys are really clear, we started really well last year with chasing and I think it's confidence leading into that. Guys just use each others' flow within. It's just staying really calm and making sure that we are a lot calmer than the opposition and then self-belief knowing that we can actually chase anything.
Devon Conway to the broadcasters: Very excited, looking forward to tonight, a big game and hopefully we get the win. It's been a good season for me thus far, pretty happy with how things have gone. All of that's now put aside, it's what happens tonight. For me, it's just about keeping it simple and trying to do exactly what I've been doing throughout and backing my gameplan and just building that partnership with Rutu at the top. It's a massive advantage for us playing at home. We've got a good idea how it plays, it's just about adjusting tonight, soaking it all in, playing with freedom and putting the opposition under pressure. They (GT) are a good group, well-rounded, they've got all the bases covered. What we can do tonight to put them under pressure is just be a little bit better up top. If we can put them under pressure early with bat and ball, that could play into our favour tonight.
Matthew Hayden told the broadcasters: 68m on one side and 63m on the other square boundary, the straight boundary is at 78m. Spinners would be licking their lips in the dressing room. It's dry and will definitely turn. There are patches which will offer plenty to the quality spinners in both sides. It's dry and should become slow as the match progresses. 170 could be a match-winning total. Bat first, runs on the board in a final will matter
After the end of the riveting league stage in IPL 2023, it is the start of the playoffs. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the four-time winners and host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Tuesday evening (May 23) as Hardik Pandya & Co. aim to enter their second straight final.
CSK, meanwhile, will be eager to make it to their tenth finale. The loser of Qualifier 1 will get another chance to feature in the summit clash as they will take on the winner of the Eliminator on Friday (May 26) in Qualifier 2.