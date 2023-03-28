IPL 2023 opening ceremony Timing: Check date, venue, performing stars, guest live-streaming details & Tickets

IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away and fans can’t wait to see their favourite players battling it out on the cricket ground. But before that, they will get to witness something spectacular: IPL 2023 opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be held right before the first match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony all details

IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on Friday, March 31. The event will be held right before the CSK vs GT match slated to start at 7:30 PM IST. The venue of the event is Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Livestream of the event will be available on the Jio Cinema OTT app for free.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Who will perform?

IPL 2023 opening ceremony will definitely provide cricket fans with magnificent performances and unforgettable experiences. According to speculations, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia are likely to perform at the ceremony. In addition to these well-known performers, audiences can look forward to seeing Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, and Arijit Singh.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming details

Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2023 opening ceremony LIVE on TV. People can access the live stream of the event on Jio Cinema OTT app for free. JIO Cinema app is streaming IPL for free for users of all telecom service providers.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony tickets booking online

PayTM insider and Book My Show apps can be used to book tickets online for IPL 2023. If you purchase the tickets through the app, they will be delivered to your address at least 2-3 days prior to the start of the game. The price of the tickets ranges from Rs 800-10,000.

