IPL 2023 New Jersey: 22 days to go, Check out team new kit for CSK, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, GT, & LSG

Ten teams will battle for the coveted 'Champions' title in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023. These teams are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. During the last 16 years, fans have witnessed unique jerseys with different materials and styles. For instance, Royal Challengers Bangalore wore green jerseys. In the past, RCB has also sported a blue jersey to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For IPL 2023, four out of ten teams have unveiled their new jerseys. The remaining teams might reveal their new kits before the first match on March 31, 2023. However, some are likely to stick to the previous looks. Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Here are their new jerseys for Indian Premier League 2023.

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey

KKR released their new jersey in IPL 2022. Thus, the two-time champions might stick to the same purple-dominated design. However, they will feature a new sponsor title on the jersey, as MyFab11 is the principal partner for this season.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Jersey

Delhi Capitals have also retained their jersey design. The players of Delhi Capitals will fashion the same red and blue from IPL 2022. However, they have not unveiled their jersey for IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey

RCB might stick to their design from IPL 2022. However, they will sport their green jersey in one of their home matches.

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Jersey

The champions of IPL 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad, are yet to reveal their kit. However, they might stick to their jersey from the previous season, maintaining the traditional orange and black jersey.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Jersey

Rajasthan Royals' players wore a blue jersey during the start of the Indian Premier League. However, they have changed to a pink and blue jersey and will stick to it for IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Jersey

CSK will wear their classic and legendary yellow jersey. The four-time champions might see a few alterations in the design, but most of the CSK jerseys will remain the same for IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Jersey

Punjab Kings have unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2023. They will retain their kit from the previous seasons, sticking to the classic red and gold jersey.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Jersey

Mumbai Indians have retained their classic blue and gold jersey for IPL 2023. MI will open its IPL 2023 campaign against RCB on April 2, 2023.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Jersey

The reigning champions will continue wearing their dark blue jersey. However, the designers have added a touch of gold to it. The Indian Premier League 2023 will begin with a thrilling match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants