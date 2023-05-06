ugc_banner
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: Wadhera leads MI's revival, completes 50

ChennaiUpdated: May 06, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 49: CSK vs MI (Source: @IPL) Photograph:(Twitter)

Hello and welcome to match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings being played Chepauk. Mumbai would be looking get much-needed two points from this match and that would take them to second spot on the points table with 12 points to their name. The way MI's season had started, they must be pretty happy with current situation, only if they win though.

06 May 2023, 4:36 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: Wadhera approaches fifty

Nehal Wadhera is batting on 49* as MI have crossed the 100-run mark in 16 overs. How many more runs can they score?

06 May 2023, 4:29 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: CSK in strong position

Spinners have put brakes on MI's acceleration as the visitors are reeling at 74/4 in 12 overs. 

06 May 2023, 4:23 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: Jadeja rattles SKY, MI are 69/4

Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership as he removed Suryakumar Yadav on 26, MI are 69 for four.

06 May 2023, 4:22 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: MI are 64/3 after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians are going strong as the pair of SKY and Wadhera complete a 50-plus run-stand against CSK for the fourth wicket.

06 May 2023, 4:11 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: SKY, Wadhera put MI back on track

The pair is looking strong out there as MI crossed 50-run-mark in eight overs. They are 55/3.

06 May 2023, 4:02 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: SKY rescues MI after jittery start

A counter-attack by Suryakumar Yadav has helped MI revive from a jittery start as they are reeling at 34 for three after the end of Powerplay.

06 May 2023, 3:58 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: MI are 24/3 after 5 overs

More than a decent start from CSK has held MI back as they are 24 for three after five overs.

06 May 2023, 3:47 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: Rohit out on 0, MI are 16/3

Rohit's Sharma's torrid run continues as he departs on a third-ball duck against CSK. MI are 16 for three after 3 overs.

06 May 2023, 3:43 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: CSK on top as MI openers depart

Deepak Chahar picked his first wicket of IPL 2023 as he removed Ishan Kishan on 7 off 9 balls. MI are 13/2.

06 May 2023, 3:38 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: Deshpande gets Green, MI 13/1

Tushar Deshpande adds another scalp to his name as he removed Cameron Green on six in his first over. MI are 13/1. 

06 May 2023, 3:19 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI - Playing XIs of both teams
06 May 2023, 3:03 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI: Dhoni wins toss, to bowl first
06 May 2023, 2:48 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: CSK vs MI - Match Preview
06 May 2023, 2:47 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs MI at Chepauk
