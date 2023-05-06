IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Live score and updates: Wadhera leads MI's revival, completes 50
Hello and welcome to match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings being played Chepauk. Mumbai would be looking get much-needed two points from this match and that would take them to second spot on the points table with 12 points to their name. The way MI's season had started, they must be pretty happy with current situation, only if they win though. For Chennai, their last match was a washout and they must have felt disappointed because they had LSG reeling before the match was called off. Nonetheless, two points here will get them to second points as well with 13 points to their them.
Nehal Wadhera is batting on 49* as MI have crossed the 100-run mark in 16 overs. How many more runs can they score?
Spinners have put brakes on MI's acceleration as the visitors are reeling at 74/4 in 12 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership as he removed Suryakumar Yadav on 26, MI are 69 for four.
Mumbai Indians are going strong as the pair of SKY and Wadhera complete a 50-plus run-stand against CSK for the fourth wicket.
The pair is looking strong out there as MI crossed 50-run-mark in eight overs. They are 55/3.
A counter-attack by Suryakumar Yadav has helped MI revive from a jittery start as they are reeling at 34 for three after the end of Powerplay.
More than a decent start from CSK has held MI back as they are 24 for three after five overs.
Rohit's Sharma's torrid run continues as he departs on a third-ball duck against CSK. MI are 16 for three after 3 overs.
Deepak Chahar picked his first wicket of IPL 2023 as he removed Ishan Kishan on 7 off 9 balls. MI are 13/2.
Tushar Deshpande adds another scalp to his name as he removed Cameron Green on six in his first over. MI are 13/1.
