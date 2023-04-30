IPL 2023, MI vs RR - Match Highlights - MI win IPL's 1000th game, beat RR by 6 wickets
Story highlights
The historic 1000th IPL game at the iconic stadium Wankhede Stadium ended with Mumbai Indians winning the tight contest against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.
History is created at Wankhede Stadium as Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. They chased down 213 - which is the highest successful run-chase at this venue in IPL.
The 1000th IPL game has come down to the wire as Mumbai Indians need 32 off last two overs to win the match.
After hitting yet another fifty, SKY departed, courtesy of an unbelievable catch by Sandeep Sharma off Trent Boult. MI are 154/4 in 16 overs.
There is no stopping Suryakumar Yadav as he smashed three fours and a six off Kuldeep Sen's first over. He is batting at 43 off 20 balls.
Two good overs from Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have kept Mumbai Indians quiet as the chase gets daunting for the hosts. MI are 104/2 in 12 overs.
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his second wicket of the night in Cameron Green, dismissed him for 44.
Thanks to some beautiful looking shots from Suryakumar Yadav off Jason Holder, Mumbai Indians are 98/2 at the halfway mark.
Following Ishan Kishan's wicket, SKY hammered Ashwin for a first-ball six as the chase gets exciting. MI are 84/2 in nine overs.
Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan are keeping MI in as chase as the pair look good after Rohit's departure. MI cross 50-run-mark inside PP.
Rohit Sharma departed early as Green and Kishan keep MI in chase with early fours. MI are 30 for one in 3 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden IPL hundred powered Rajasthan Royals to whopping 212 for seven. MI need 213 to win the 1000th IPL game.
Played all his cricket in Mumbai. And gets his first IPL ton in Mumbai. A full circle for Yashasvi Jaiswal! 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ih20R1JXur— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2023
The young and super exciting Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken the ice and completed his maiden IPL hundred off 53 balls. RR are going strong, are 183/6 in 18 overs.
While the focus remains on young Jaiswal, who is approaching his maiden IPL hundred, wickets continue to tumble at the other end. RR are 169/6.
Rajasthan Royals are going strong, with Yashasvi Jaiswal inching closer to his maiden IPL hundred. RR are 153/4 after 16 overs.
With each passing over, Rajasthan Royals' Jaiswal is looking stronger. Could he score his maiden IPL hundred? Only time will tell. RR are 142/4 after 14 overs.
Jaiswal is looking good on 61 from 38 balls as RR are 114 for three after 12 overs.
Piyush Chawla picked his second wicket as he outfoxed Devdutt Padikkal on two. RR are 103 for three.
Following a blistering start, RR lost two wickets in Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson as they are reeling at 97 for two at the halfway mark.
Piyush Chawla picks his first wicket of the match as he removed dangerous Jos Buttler on 18. RR are 72 for one.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is inching closer to his fifty as RR are 65/0 after the end of the Powerplay.
There is no stopping Yashasvi Jaiswal as he hit four fours off Riley Meredith's first over. RR are 58/0 after 5 overs.
Jofra Archer has dropped some bangers but that hasn't stopped RR to stay on top as they are 42 for 0 after four overs.
Rajasthan Royals are off to a flyer, with Yashasvi Jaiswal already unleashing two sixes in the first two overs. RR are 19/0 in 2 overs.
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@rajasthanroyals win the toss and elect to bat first against @mipaltan.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/trgeZNGiRY #IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/cy43uEDDTG
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan
Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. Wicket looks like a good one, we are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total. We are playing a great standard of cricket and the team is in a good space. Yes, the conditions are different but we will stick to our strengths. The team management are doing a great job of keeping the spirits high. Boult comes back.
Rohit Sharma: We played last year as well against the same opposition. It is a good track and looks a little dry to me. We wanted to bowl first, we want a score in front of us. It has been up and down, we have played some good cricket and also lacked consistency. We had a good break and hopefully we can put up a good performance. We have two changes - Jofra and Arshad Khan are back, in place of Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.
RR have won the toss in the LANDMARK IPL GAME and opted to bat first.
I can't compare bowling with red ball or white ball. My job is bowling and doing it as well as possible. T20 is all about improvisation, so I try to make things difficult for the batters with my variations. I started bowling wrist spin because it is easy for left-handers to hit left arm finger spin. That has really helped me and this is something I practice quite a bit. I feel very lucky to be part of a squad when we are going to play the 1000th IPL match and Rohit Sharma's birthday. Very glad that I could get a chance today.
Kevin Pietersen (on-air): Dimensions of the ground - 61m one one side and 67m on the other, 72m down the ground. This looks like a beauty. The last time a game was played on this surface, Venkatesh Iyer scored the most fabulous hundred. Are they going to chase? This season it is suggesting setting the score is probably the best course of action
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ reasons to celebrate 🥳— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023
Which side will come out on 🔝 in this landmark game?#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/UL0uimvG9t
Mark Boucher (on the eve of the RR clash): I think Rohit's in good form. I think he's been hitting the ball really well in the nets. It's just about the day. He's got some good runs for him. He's playing a nice and aggressive brand of cricket. T20 cricket can sometimes be a risk because you're forced to play quite aggressively, and he's fulfilled the role we've let him to fulfil this season so far. You've probably seen he's been quite aggressive in the way his approach has been, which can take consistency away from your game. But we feel that if Rohit plays like that, then he can be devastating to any opposition
🔙 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙤 💥 💪— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 30, 2023
Wankhede get ready for #Hitman10 & RO's birthday special tonight🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 MI TV pic.twitter.com/Jn5BzldaeM
This is IPL's 1000th game. Fireworks are expected in the landmark outing between two sides who have a very underrated rivalry since the tournament began in 2008. Another rollicking face-off this Sunday evening?
Well, MI will surely like to give a perfect birthday gift to captain Rohit Sharma as he turns 36 today. MI is also celebrating 10 years of Rohit as their captain. Will the script favour MI? Only time will tell...