IPL 2023, MI vs RR - Match Highlights - MI win IPL's 1000th game, beat RR by 6 wickets

Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. Wicket looks like a good one, we are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total. We are playing a great standard of cricket and the team is in a good space. Yes, the conditions are different but we will stick to our strengths. The team management are doing a great job of keeping the spirits high. Boult comes back.

Rohit Sharma: We played last year as well against the same opposition. It is a good track and looks a little dry to me. We wanted to bowl first, we want a score in front of us. It has been up and down, we have played some good cricket and also lacked consistency. We had a good break and hopefully we can put up a good performance. We have two changes - Jofra and Arshad Khan are back, in place of Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.