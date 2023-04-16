IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Iyer crosses 50 but MI keep taking wickets

Mumbai Indians lost their two opening matches to start the IPL 2023 and the finally broke the losing streak in their third match, beating downtrodden Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have had a mixed IPL 2023 so far with two wins and two losses in four matches this season. Mumbai Indians will be keen to continue their winning run against KKR, while the visitors will be looking to get back to the winning ways.