IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Iyer crosses 50 but MI keep taking wickets

MumbaiUpdated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Iyer keeps going for KKR. (Source: @IPL) Photograph:(Twitter)

Mumbai Indians lost their two opening matches to start the IPL 2023 and the finally broke the losing streak in their third match, beating downtrodden Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have had a mixed IPL 2023 so far with two wins and two losses in four matches this season. Mumbai Indians will be keen to continue their winning run against KKR, while the visitors will be looking to get back to the winning ways.

16 Apr 2023, 4:28 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR: 90/3 in 10 overs vs MI

Iyer has scored 63 out of 90 runs for KKR, a clear indication of how dominating he has been. Nitish Rana, meanwhile, got out cheaply today off Hrithik Shokeen.

16 Apr 2023, 4:21 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR: 73/2 in 8 overs vs MI

Venkatesh Iyer is the wicket Mumbai want if they want to hold off KKR else he'll take the game away from them in not time.

16 Apr 2023, 4:10 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR: 57/2 in 6 overs vs MI

Ventakesh Iyer keeps going but MI have also struck twice inside the powerplay. Piyush Chawla took the second wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz

16 Apr 2023, 3:57 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR: 39/1 in 4 overs vs MI

Venkatesh Iyer looks in great touch as he gives impetus to KKR's innings after the fall of early wicket.

16 Apr 2023, 3:43 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR: 12/1 in 2 overs vs MI

Great start by Mumbai debutant Arjun with a probing first over. Cam Green then comes on and takes first wicket for MI, sending back Narayan Jagadeesan.

16 Apr 2023, 3:17 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: KKR Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

16 Apr 2023, 3:15 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: MI Playing XI

Rohit Sharma is out with a stomach bug, Suryakumar Yadav to lead the side. Arjun Tendulkar makes debut for MI.

Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

 

16 Apr 2023, 3:13 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Toss update

Mumbai win the toss, elect to bowl

16 Apr 2023, 3:10 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Live updates

Arjun Tendulkar makes debut for Mumbai Indians.

16 Apr 2023, 2:55 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Live cricket score and updates

Both the teams will be looking to gain some points and momentum in the season.

