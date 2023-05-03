ugc_banner
IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS | Match called off, both teams share a point each

WION Web Team
Lucknow, India Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS: Match 45 of the ongoing edition saw rain playing spoilsport with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs after being asked to bat first in Lucknow. Both teams share a point each.

Match 45 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. With an unfit KL Rahul, Lucknow came to the field with Krunal Pandya being the stand-in captain. At the coin toss, MS Dhoni called it right and asked the opposition to bat first. They were struggling at 62/5 after 14 overs but they doubled the score -- courtesy of Ayush Badoni's 59* (33) -- before rain came into play. No play was possible from thereon as both teams shared a point each at such a crucial juncture of the league stage.

03 May 2023, 7:01 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Rain abandones crucial tie

Well, well, well...Rain plays spoilsport as both teams share a point each. Fans would be disappointed but that is how it is. 

Both CSK and LSG share a point each. They are tied at 11 points. Lucknow occupy the second spot with an NRR of +0.639. CSK are a spot below them with an NRR of 0.329. How will this affect both sides? Who all will benefit from this game? We will know in a few weeks...Goodnight for today. Join us back in our upcoming live coverages. 

03 May 2023, 6:55 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: No game then?

It is to be noted that the cut-off for a five-over chase is 7.28 PM IST. The match will be called off if it doesn't resume by then. Not a lot of time left. Rain, rain, go away!!!

03 May 2023, 6:32 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Possible targets for CSK

CSK targets (presuming LSG don't bat again)
127 in 19 overs
117 in 17 overs
106 in 15 overs
89 in 12 overs
76 in 10 overs

However, it seems unlikely that the match will resume in Lucknow. With chances of thunderstorms, both sides are likely to share a point each. What will it do to the points table?

03 May 2023, 6:14 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Proceedings halted due to rain
03 May 2023, 5:14 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 105/6 (18 overs)

Pooran has been taken out but Badoni is playing a gem of a innings here for LSG. Excellent batting from the youngster as he nears his fifty.

03 May 2023, 5:00 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 83/5 (16 oers)

Some hope of a score for LSG with Pooran and Badoni taking it up a notch. The duo has also added 49 runs for the sixth wicket, more than what five wickets before them scored combinedly.

03 May 2023, 4:51 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 62/5 (14 overs)

Pooran and Badoni have somehow stopped the wickets but the problem is runs which LSG have very few to challenge as of now with not to many overs left to charge.

03 May 2023, 4:42 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 52/5 (12 overs)

Lucknow has somehow managed to cross 50 but they are still deep in the quagmire they have gotten themselves in. 

03 May 2023, 4:39 PM (IST)
Watch: Jadeja outfoxing Stoinis
03 May 2023, 4:35 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 44/5 (10 overs)

Moeen Ali took another wicket to leave LSG reeling five down even before they cold touch 50. This is a really drubbing for the home team two times in a row.

03 May 2023, 4:26 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 38/4 (8 overs)

Nothing is going right for Lucknow at the moment with Jadeja also chipping in with a wicket in his first over.

It's down to Nicholas Pooran now to take LSG somewhere. We saw it here only that 126 could prove winning.

 

03 May 2023, 4:17 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 31/3 (6 overs)

Maheesh Theekshana has changed the game on its own with two wickets in two balls in the last over of the powerplay.

03 May 2023, 4:07 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG - 19/1 (4 overs)

Moeen Ali has taken out Kyle Mayers in the fourth over only, indicating that spin is going to rule the match.

03 May 2023, 3:56 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: LSG 6/0 (2 overs)

Manan Vohra replaces injured KL Rahul at the top. The new pair has been cautious so far in the couple overs. Good bowling by CSK as well.

03 May 2023, 3:43 PM (IST)
Dhoni call right at Toss
03 May 2023, 3:42 PM (IST)
CSK Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

03 May 2023, 3:42 PM (IST)
LSG Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

03 May 2023, 3:03 PM (IST)
Rain delays toss in Lucknow
03 May 2023, 2:19 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: LSG host Chennai

LSG host Chennai in match 45, only after a day's gap post their home defeat to RCB. LSG have already lost three straight games in home conditions. Another slow surface awaits them on an afternoon game against CSK. 

MS Dhoni-led CSK franchise are known for their acumen on tracks that are on the slower side. Are they favourites versus LSG, who are most likely to be without captain KL Rahul for quite some time.