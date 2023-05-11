IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: RR secure famous win

Sanju Samson - We will bowl here first. Long tournament, need to change according to the strength and weaknesses. Couple of changes for us - Boult replaces Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif replaces Murugan Ashwin. Root will bat at 4. It's a long tournament, we have had some tough games for the bowlers, the morale of the team is high, not easy to forget close losses, but we need to move on.

Nitish Rana - I think we're getting the type of pitches we want. We will have to play good cricket, take one game at a time and earn 2 points. One change for us - Anukul Roy replaces Vaibhav Arora. Looks like the pitch is dry, they haven't watered a lot, so we are playing that extra spinner and add some depth to the batting