IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: RR secure famous win
Story highlights
Rajasthan Royals (RR) crushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson were in top form. Jaiswal top scored with unbeaten 98 as he recorded the fastest fifty in the IPL history while skipper Samson (48) was also in good nick of form to take RR third in the standings with two matches to go in the league stage.
We are all done then for the night as RR go third while also denting KKR's chances of making the playoff. The contest was well dominated by RR and will now look to build on in the final two matches of the league stage. That's it from the WION desk today, hope you have enjoyed our coverage, join us again next time, until then good bye.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's record fifty and Sanju Samson's helpful knock helped Rajasthan Royals beat hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. RR won the contest by nine wickets and with 41 balls to spare.
It is just a matter of time before RR walk away with two points as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson led the charge for the visitors.
RR are nearing a famous win at the Eden Gardens as KKR look down and out after a poor start with both bat and ball.
RR are nearing 100 as Rajasthan Royals look in complete control of the situation with Yashasvi Jaiswal in great touch for the away side.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has recorded the fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history as RR dominate run chase. It took only 13 balls for him to reach the milestone.
It was a fast start for RR with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 26 off the first over, but a poor mix up has led to the first downfall of the night for RR as Jos Buttler departs for a duck.
With Yuzvendra Chahal in great form, RR have backed their bowling contingent as they restricted KKR to 149. The chase will still be competitive but the visitors should get all the three points.
KKR have taken a hit by constant loss of wickets and will need to put in shifts to make things happen if they reach 170.
While KKR are targeting 170, Yuzvendra Chahal has created a chunk of history having become highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
After three early wickets, Venky Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell hold the key for Kolkata. They can still cross the 160-run mark but it will be some task for them as the bowling has been very good so far.
Just when a partnership was brewing between skipper Nitish Rana and Venky Iyer, KKR lose another as captain goes for a 17-ball 22. Yuzvendra Chahal sends him packing on his second ball of the match. You can't keep him out of action ever. KKR 79-3 after 11 overs.
RR are certainly not giving away anything easy and runs have been hard to come by for the home side. After 7 overs, KKR 44 for 2.
How good was that catch by @SHetmyer to dismiss Jason Roy.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023
Live - https://t.co/jOscjlr121 #TATAIPL #KKRvRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/AeaGnIwkss
KKR openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz depart in quick succession as the duo looked to up the ante in the PP overs. RR bowlers have been disciplined and the fielders have complemented them really well so far. KKR 35-2 after 5 overs.
After the end of two overs, KKR have negated some swing and survived a DRS appeal as they are 10 for no loss.
RR impact subs: Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini
KKR impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson
Sanju Samson wins the toss and @rajasthanroyals will bowl first against #KKR at the Eden Gardens.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023
Live - https://t.co/jOscjlr121 #TATAIPL #KKRvRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/7SkVDTg2Qj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sanju Samson - We will bowl here first. Long tournament, need to change according to the strength and weaknesses. Couple of changes for us - Boult replaces Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif replaces Murugan Ashwin. Root will bat at 4. It's a long tournament, we have had some tough games for the bowlers, the morale of the team is high, not easy to forget close losses, but we need to move on.
Nitish Rana - I think we're getting the type of pitches we want. We will have to play good cricket, take one game at a time and earn 2 points. One change for us - Anukul Roy replaces Vaibhav Arora. Looks like the pitch is dry, they haven't watered a lot, so we are playing that extra spinner and add some depth to the batting
At the coin toss, Sanju Samson called it right as Rajasthan Royals have opted to field.
Jaiswal (on-air): By God’s grace, things are going good for now but as a team we are all trying to do well each game, let’s see how today pans out. The seniors in the side keep telling me to trust myself, play good cricketing shots and take brave decisions. Their words motivate me to bat fearlessly.
Roy (to the broadcasters): It's not as simple as just kind of 'enjoying and going with the flow', it's individually looking ourselves in the mirror, seeing what mistakes we made at the start of the competition and rectifying them going forward for the rest of the competition. Last few games we've done that. Individually, the guys have come out, trained extremely hard and come out with clear plans. It's a nice dressing room to be part of at the moment, it seems relaxed and vibrant, looking forward to this occasion.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai
While Kolkata are now on a roll, the same can't be said about Sanju Samson & Co. The Royals, after a fine start, have conceded the momentum and lost games they should have won. Thus, it is expected to be a thrilling encounter between the Royals and KKR this evening.