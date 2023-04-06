LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Bengaluru get early wickets courtesy of David Willey
Match 09 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition sees the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. While KKR got off to a losing start in the new season, versus Punjab Kings (PBKS), RCB demolished five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in their home ground on Sunday (April 02). Over the years, KKR and RCB have produced enthralling battles, and the same is expected this time around. In head-to-head, KKR lead RCB 17-14 in 31 face-offs. Catch the live score and updates:
After a good start, courtesy of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, KKR lose Venkatesh Iyer for 3 (7). He never looked comfortable and is removed by David Willey, injured Reece Topley's replacement.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAID
Nitish Rana: Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor. Anukul is replaced by Suyash.
Faf du Plessis: Going to have a bowl. Bit of a misunderstanding with the accent there (confusion at the toss). Was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings. That's a long way away. Today is a completely new game. Really motivated to put in a good performance. Forced change with Topley being injured. Willey comes in.
As has become the norm, the captain winning the toss invites the opposition to bat first. Given the dew factor and teams nowadays more akin to chase these days, it was an obvious decision.
In addition, this being the first game in Kolkata this season, teams will be looking to go for a chase at the coin toss. As a result, KKR are set to bat first on their home ground!
It will be interesting to how the pitch plays for what is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. 195 is the average first innings score at the venue over the last nine matches.
Both the captains are getting ready for the coin toss, which will take place shortly.
KKR host RCB as they return to home comforts after four years. The Nitish Rana-led side have lost regular captain Shreyas Iyer's services for the entire season whereas Shakib Al Hasan has also opted out. Amid this chaos, they signed Englishman Jason Roy and have a huge task to battle it out against all sides in this year's IPL.
They lead RCB 17-14 but the latter is looking really strong this season. Will Faf du Plessis & Co. make it two wins in a row? Only time will tell...