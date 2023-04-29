ugc_banner
IPL 2023: KKR vs GT, Live Updates and Score: Play to start at 4:15 PM IST, no overs lost

Eden Gardens, KolkataEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Apr 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

IPL 2023: KKR vs GT, Live Updates and Score: Photograph:(Twitter)

The Match 39 of IPL 2023 is between Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season, with GT coming on top the last time they met. Here is the live score update of this game.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 39 of the IPL 2023 edition between the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon (April 29th). The two sides met each other once, and this is the reverse fixture. In their last face-off, KKR pulled off an incredible chase to beat Gujarat at their home.

29 Apr 2023, 3:59 PM (IST)
Here's the latest update -

 

29 Apr 2023, 3:55 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: KKR vs GT, Live Updates and Score: Match to begin soon

Gujarat Titans' players have taken the field and are seen doing training. The match might resume shortly.

29 Apr 2023, 3:34 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: KKR vs GT - Playing XIs of both teams

Gujarat - Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Subs - Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

Kolkata - N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs - Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya

29 Apr 2023, 3:32 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: KKR vs GT, Live Updates and Score: Start delayed due to wet outfield

It's not the kind of beginning the fans, and the players were hoping for, as the start of the match is delayed because of the wet outfield. The covers are on.

29 Apr 2023, 3:05 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: KKR vs GT, Live Updates and Score: GT bowls first against KKR

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

29 Apr 2023, 2:22 PM (IST)
IPL 2023: KKR vs GT, Live Updates and Score: The Big Match Coming Up!

The first big game of the doubleheader on Saturday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans is about to begin at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.