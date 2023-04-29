IPL 2023: KKR vs GT, Live Updates and Score: Play to start at 4:15 PM IST, no overs lost
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 39 of the IPL 2023 edition between the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon (April 29th). The two sides met each other once, and this is the reverse fixture. In their last face-off, KKR pulled off an incredible chase to beat Gujarat at their home.
Here's the latest update -
Play to start at 4:15 PM IST, no overs lost ✅
Gujarat Titans' players have taken the field and are seen doing training. The match might resume shortly.
Gujarat - Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Subs - Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav
Kolkata - N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Subs - Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya
It's not the kind of beginning the fans, and the players were hoping for, as the start of the match is delayed because of the wet outfield. The covers are on.
Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The first big game of the doubleheader on Saturday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans is about to begin at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.