IPL 2023 full captain list: Check Indian Premier League full squad, schedule, date, time all you need to know

IPL 2023: The 16th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is back with a bang. Indian Premier League has become the most popular T20 tournament in the history of Indian cricket. Over the past decade, fans have given love to their favourite teams and captains. BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) launched the IPL in 2007. In IPL 2023, the team number increased from eight to ten. Thus, the total number of matches in the upcoming season will be 74. BCCI has also released the schedule for IPL 2023. According to the IPL schedule for 2023, the first match will be on March 31 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Moreover, Shikhar Dhawan has taken over as the captain of the Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have new head coaches.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Indian Premier League 2023, the teams, and their captains.

IPL 2023: Teams & Captains

Here's the list of all the teams and their respective captains participating in IPL 2023.

IPL Team Captains Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Delhi Capitals TBA Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis Lucknow Super Joints KL Rahul Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain, will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. CSK has already won four times under his captainship.

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will not participate in IPL 2023 due to his injury. But Delhi Capitals has not made any official announcement about the new captain. However, reports say David Warner might lead the team in IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya will again lead the Gujarat Titans, the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League. Earlier, Pandya was a part of the Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The Indian International cricketer recently visited the KKR academy before the test series against Australia.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul will be the captain of Lucknow Super Giants for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In IPL 2022, the team finished third in the points table. KL Rahul recently tied the knot with Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, one of the best batsmen in the history of Indian Cricket, will lead the Mumbai Indians again in IPL 2023. He is known for his leadership, timing and six-hitting abilities.

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan is the new captain of Punjab Kings for IPL 2023. Despite being a left-handed batter, Shikhar Dhawan is the star-opener of the Indian Cricket team. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL.

Rajasthan Royals

In IPL 2022, Sanju Samson led the Rajasthan Royals in the finals. This year also, the 28-year-old will lead the team in the T20 league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The former captain of the South African team will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore. After Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis led the team in IPL 2022. RCB finished fourth in the previous season of the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad