IPL 2023 Final, GT vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Gujarat, Chennai face-off on reserve day
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the IPL 2023 final. On Sunday (May 28), the IPL 2023 finale between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got interrupted due to persistent rain and was eventually pushed to the reserve day on Monday evening (May 29). Intermittent rain is expected in the evening but we should still get a full game. Who will emerge on top? GT or CSK?
One Final opportunity to come out on 🔝— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
One step away from glory 🏆
Inching closer to the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final ⏳#CSKvGT | @ChennaiIPL | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/Y9xIQvGNkN
Another Sunday's flop show, we are now in the reserve day for IPL 2023 final. Defending champions GT host CSK as fans would hope for rain to stay away from today's proceedings. Remember, if no play is possible today as well -- GT will be crowned the champions due to their first-spot finish in the league stage.