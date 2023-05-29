IPL 2023 Final, GT vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Gujarat, Chennai face-off on reserve day

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the IPL 2023 final. On Sunday (May 28), the IPL 2023 finale between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got interrupted due to persistent rain and was eventually pushed to the reserve day on Monday evening (May 29). Intermittent rain is expected in the evening but we should still get a full game. Who will emerge on top? GT or CSK?