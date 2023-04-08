IPL 2023, CSK vs MI, Match Highlights: Rayudu, Gaikwad stand all as CSK beat MI by 7 wickets in Wankhede
CSK win the toss and elect to bowl first at Wankhede against Mumbai. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali will not be playing today and Ajinkya Rahane & Dwaine Pretorius will take their place in CSK Playing XI. For Mumbai, Jorfra Archer will be sitting out today's game on precautionary basis, informs MI skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hello and welcome to the coverage of 1000th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) what else could a fans have asked for than CSK VS MI to mark this occasion. While Dhoni-led CSK won their last match against LSG in a 400+ run fest, Rohit's MI is still looking for their win, having lost their first and only match so far to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The crowd will definitely be eager to see their home team win but MSD is more than a man, he is an EMOTION for cricket lovers in India and everyone, irrespective of their allegiance would want him to do well. Dhoni too knows what fans want from him and he showed in the last match that he's still capable to entertaining the crowd as he hit LSG's express pacer Mark Wood for two mammoth sixes in CSK's Chennai homecoming, brining them up to their feet.

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra starred for CSK.
Kumar Kartikeya removes Dube bowled on 29 but CSK in strong position to win at Wankhede. They are 125 for three after 14 overs.
Chennai are marching towards a win as they require 56 off nine overs eight wickets in hand
Piyush Chawla provides Mumbai Indians with a big breakthrough as he gets Ajinkya Rahane on 61 off 27 balls.
Courtesy of a brilliant 19-ball fifty from Ajinkya Rahane, Chennai stay ahead in the chase as they are 68 for one after the Powerplay.
Ajinkya Rahane made a stunning to IPL with a 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium - the fastest of this season so far.
Ajinkya Rahane turned back the clock with his timing against Arshad Khan, hitting him for 23 runs in his second over.
After losing Conway early, CSK took over a cautious approach against the new ball.
Left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff strikes early for Mumbai Indians as he dismissed opener Devon Conway out on zero in the first over.
Some decent hitting by Hrithik Shokeen in the last over takes Mumbai to 157/8. Not what they would have thought at the beginning of this match, but they'll take it after what transpired in the first half of their innings.
Tim David showed why is he known as one of the most destructive batters across the world, taking Deshpande to cleaners for a 6,4,6.
Deshpande, however, struck back with a wicket and now Mumbai are staring at being all-out inside 20 with 150 seeming a distant possibility.
Last four to go and Mumbai must score at least 40 to post something around 155 to have a go at CSK else this match cold be done in the first half itself.
Ravindra Jadeja bowled a dream spell of 3/20 in four overs including one stunning blinder and removing Tilak Verma on the last ball of his spell.
Mumbai need to bat out 20 overs if they want to have any chance at all to give CSK a fight.
Mumbai's hero from last match Tilak Verma along with Tim David has brought some stability to MI's free-fall but a lot needs to be done still with only eight overs to go.
Young gun Verma would be required to again summon his concentration and aggression both to give MI a chance to fight.
Four wickets in four overs of spin have left MI in tatters with Tilak Verma again in the spot to perform another rescue act for Mumbai.
All the same Chennai and its spin web as they choke MI at their own ground. Jadeja takes out Kishan first before Santner send SKY packing.
Ishan Kishan seems to have found some rhythm as again targets Magala who is facing the heat on his debut. Green at first down also showed some intent, hitting boundary on the second ball he faced.
Ishan Kishan too shows some aggression as he hit Sisanda Magala for three fours on his debut.
Tushar Deshpande, however, puts breaks on MI's proceeding as he bowls their skipper Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai haven't been given too many freebies but skipper Rohit Sharma looks set to break the shackles tonight, having scored 13 of 16 runs.
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (capt&wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande
Subs: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma informs Ravi Shastri that English fast bowler Jofra Archer won't be playing today's match as precaution.
English all-rounder Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are out of today's XI, says Dhoni. While Stokes is out with an injury, Moeen Ali is sick and to replace them Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius make way in the CSK Playing XI.
MS Dhoni calls correctly and wins the toss against Mumbai Indians. Chennai will chase in the marquee clash against MI.
