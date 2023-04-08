IPL 2023, CSK vs MI, Match Highlights: Rayudu, Gaikwad stand all as CSK beat MI by 7 wickets in Wankhede

CSK win the toss and elect to bowl first at Wankhede against Mumbai. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali will not be playing today and Ajinkya Rahane & Dwaine Pretorius will take their place in CSK Playing XI.

For Mumbai, Jorfra Archer will be sitting out today's game on precautionary basis, informs MI skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello and welcome to the coverage of 1000th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) what else could a fans have asked for than CSK VS MI to mark this occasion. While Dhoni-led CSK won their last match against LSG in a 400+ run fest, Rohit's MI is still looking for their win, having lost their first and only match so far to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The crowd will definitely be eager to see their home team win but MSD is more than a man, he is an EMOTION for cricket lovers in India and everyone, irrespective of their allegiance would want him to do well.

Dhoni too knows what fans want from him and he showed in the last match that he's still capable to entertaining the crowd as he hit LSG's express pacer Mark Wood for two mammoth sixes in CSK's Chennai homecoming, brining them up to their feet.