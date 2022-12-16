IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: 2 Crore Base Price List, Remaining Purse, Venue, Hotel Date, Time, LIVE Stream

IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: Only 6 days are left for the much-awaited IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on 23 December at 2:30 pm IST.

The players are categorised based on their starting price, with Rs 2 crore being the highest bracket. Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore are the next two categories. Uncapped players can now list themselves at a base price of more than Rs 20 lakh. As many as 19 players are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore and no Indian player has put himself in this bracket. This highest reserve price of Rs. 2 Crore features 19 overseas players, who choose this slot for themselves.