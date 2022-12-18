ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: 1.5 cr base price list, remaining purse, venue, hotel, date, time, watch LIVE

WION Web Team
Kochi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 18, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

ÍPL mini auction 2022 Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL Auction 2023 5 days to go: Preparations for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament on the planet have begun as the auction process is on the horizon. The IPL mini auction is slated to be held in India’s Kochi on December 23 where a total of 991 players will go under the hammer

IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: - Only 5 days are left for IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also catch live updates on WION.  Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: Check 1.5 Crore Base Price Full List

List Sr. No.

First Name

Country

Specialism

C/U/A

Reserve Price Rs Lakh

1

Harry Brook

England

BATSMAN

Capped

150

2

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

150

3

Jhye Richardson

Australia

BOWLER

Capped

150

4

Adam Zampa

Australia

BOWLER

Capped

150

5

Will Jacks

England

BATSMAN

Capped

150

6

Dawid Malan

England

BATSMAN

Capped

150

7

Sherfane Rutherford

West Indies

BATSMAN

Capped

150

8

Riley Meredith

Australia

BOWLER

Capped

150

9

Jason Roy

England

BATSMAN

Capped

150

10

Sean Abbott

Australia

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

150

11

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australia

BOWLER

Capped

150

IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go Check Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Live:  JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports

When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date

IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India

What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time

IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST

What is the venue for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue

IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2023 Auction?

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION.  Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

IPL 2023 Auction 5 Days to go: Remaining Purse

Team

Total money spent

Salary cap available

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Rs. 74.55 Cr

Rs. 20.45 Cr

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rs. 75.55 Cr

Rs. 19.45 Cr

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Rs. 75.75 Cr

Rs. 19.25 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rs. 87.95 Cr

Rs. 7.05 Cr

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rs. 71.65 Cr

Rs. 23.35 Cr

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rs. 74.45 Cr

Rs. 20.55 Cr

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rs. 62.80 Cr

Rs. 32.20 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Rs. 86.25 Cr

Rs. 8.75 Cr

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rs. 81.80 Cr

Rs. 13.20 Cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Rs. 52.75 Cr

Rs. 42.25 Cr

IPL 2023 Auction 5 Days to go: Available slots 

Team

Total Players

Available Slots

Overseas Slots Available

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

18

7

2

Delhi Capitals (DC)

20

5

2

Gujarat Titans (GT)

18

7

3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

14

11

3

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

15

10

4

Mumbai Indians (MI)

16

9

3

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

16

9

3

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

18

7

2

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

16

9

4

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

Franchise

No of Players

No of Overseas Players

Total  money spent (Rs.)

Salary cap available (Rs.)

Available Slots

Overseas Slots

CSK

18

6

74.55

20.45

7

2

DC

20

6

75.55

19.45

5

2

GT

18

5

75.75

19.25

7

3

KKR

14

5

87.95

7.05

11

3

LSG

15

4

71.65

23.35

10

4

MI

16

5

74.45

20.55

9

3

PBKS

16

5

62.8

32.2

9

3

RCB

18

6

86.25

8.75

7

2

RR

16

4

81.8

13.2

9

4

SRH

12

4

52.75

42.25

13

4

Total

163

50

743.5

206.5

87

30

CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse

CSK / RR / PBKS / DC / MI / KKR / RCB / SRH / GT / LSG
 

