IPL 2023 Auction, 2 days to go: Hotel name, date, timing & Full players List, how to watch on TV, Mobile & OTT

IPL Auction 2023, 2 days to go: The countdown has begun for IPL auction 2023 as all 10 franchisee officials have started reaching Kochi for D-day. As per media reports, BCCI has booked two floors of the Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty island in Kochi for IPL Auction 2023. Today, the franchisee officials will meet the IPL governing council members, where they will get updates regarding players’ availability and injuries. Another series of meetings will take place on December 22, after which a mock auction will also be held. A total of 991 players have registered for the auction, and a total of 87 slots are available to be filled across the 10 participating teams.

IPL 2023 Auction Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kochi, India

Livestream: JioCinema

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

