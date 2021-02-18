IPL 2021 Auction, live updates: Morris becomes most expensive IPL player ever, RCB buy Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore

Hello and welcome to the live updates of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, being held in Chennai. With as many as 292 players set to go under the hammer, all eight IPL 2021 franchises would be looking to bolster their respective squads in a bid to lift the coveted trophy.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 mini-auction.

IPL 2021 mini-auction: Live Updates

- David Malan sold to Punjab Kings for INR 1.50 crore

- Chris Morris goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore. He is now the most expensive IPL player ever!

- Shivam Dube sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.40 crore

- Moeen Ali sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 crore!

- Shakib Al Hasan sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.20 crore

- Kedar Jadhav - Unsold

- Glenn Maxwell sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 crore

- Hanuma Vihari - Unsold

- Aaron Finch - Unsold

- Evin Lewis - Unsold

- Steve Smith sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore

- Jason Roy - Unsold

- Alex Hales - Unsold

- Karun Nair - Unsold

- IPL 2021 Auction: Remaining purse, no. of players, available slots and more.

IPL 2021/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 7 65.1 19.9 6 1 DC 17 5 71.6 13.4 8 3 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 16 5 47.15 37.85 9 3 RCB 14 5 49.6 35.4 11 3 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1

- England players in IPL 2021 Auction: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Nayan Doshi, Sam Billings, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingston, Ravi Bopara, George Garton

- Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting shares his thoughts ahead of IPL 2021 auction:

Looking forward to the IPL auction tonight with @delhicapitals and filling out our squad for the season. Hope moneybags @bazmccullum doesn't outbid me again though. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 18, 2021 ×

- CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has already confirmed that head coach Stephen Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni will not attend the IPL 2021 mini-auction but the duo will join virtually.

- England pacer Mark Wood has pulled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction. Wood is currently involved with the England Test squad for the ongoing Test series against India.

- Check out the list of all 292 players listed for IPL 2021 auction: IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of 292 players set to go under hammer