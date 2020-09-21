IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live scores and updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, chose to field

IPL 2020- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Preview, stats, players to watchout Photograph: Others
Good start for Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Just 2 runs off the first over.
Devdutt Padikkal and Finch are at the crease. Devdutt Padikkal is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and chose to field first.
SRH skipper David Warner: "We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side."
RCB skipper Virat Kohli: "We have made a few changes, to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time. The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well. Lot of batting happened in the last three wickets."
Jonny Bairstow scored his maiden IPL ton against #RCB. Will he go big against them tonight?
The RCB team have arrived in Dubai for the match.
Jonny Bairstow scored his maiden IPL ton against RCB.
Will he go big against them tonight ?
A look at his stunning century 📽️https://t.co/Bzl6C6Fs2B #Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/vMsppirPXy
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Talking about the head-to-head stats, SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6. One match was abandoned due to rain.
IPL 2020- SRH vs RCB: Preview, stats, players to watchout for