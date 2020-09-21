IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live scores and updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, chose to field

Toss!

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and chose to field first.

SRH skipper David Warner: "We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side."

RCB skipper Virat Kohli: "We have made a few changes, to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time. The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well. Lot of batting happened in the last three wickets."