IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live scores and updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, chose to field

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 21, 2020, 04.43 PM (IST)

IPL 2020- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Preview, stats, players to watchout Photograph: Others

Sep 21, 2020, 07.35 PM

Good start for SRH

Good start for Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Just 2 runs off the first over. 

Sep 21, 2020, 07.31 PM

RCB openers enter the field!

Devdutt Padikkal and Finch are at the crease. Devdutt Padikkal is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack

Sep 21, 2020, 07.12 PM

Playing XI: 

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sep 21, 2020, 07.01 PM

Toss!

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and chose to field first.

SRH skipper David Warner: "We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side."

RCB skipper Virat Kohli: "We have made a few changes, to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time. The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well. Lot of batting happened in the last three wickets."

Sep 21, 2020, 06.44 PM

King Kohli in the house!

Sep 21, 2020, 06.43 PM

 RCB arrive for their first match

Sep 21, 2020, 06.41 PM

 Jonny Bairstow; Can he go big? 

Sep 21, 2020, 04.55 PM

Stats

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Talking about the head-to-head stats, SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6. One match was abandoned due to rain. 

Sep 21, 2020, 04.44 PM

Checkout the preview: 

IPL 2020- SRH vs RCB: Preview, stats, players to watchout for



