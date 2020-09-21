IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live scores and updates: RCB look in control as Abhishek departs

First innings comes to an end!

Half-centuries from debutant Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers, power Royal Challengers to 163. Poor finish to the innings though, 7 runs and two wickets. Sunrisers Hyderbad need 164 in 120 balls. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow expected to open the innings for SRH.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar could be Virat's trump cards.