IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live scores and updates: David Warner and Virat Kohli set to lock horns

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 21, 2020, 04.43 PM (IST)

IPL 2020- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Preview, stats, players to watchout Photograph: Others

Sep 21, 2020, 04.55 PM

Stats

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Talking about the head-to-head stats, SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6. One match was abandoned due to rain. 

Sep 21, 2020, 04.44 PM

Checkout the preview: 

IPL 2020- SRH vs RCB: Preview, stats, players to watchout for



