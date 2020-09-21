IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Highlights: RCB beat SRH by 10 runs

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live scores: RCB look in control as Abhishek departs Photograph: Twitter
Sep 21, 2020, 11.39 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore start their IPL campaign with a win. Virat and Co. beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Man of the match for us? Devdutt Padikkal!
Stay tuned to WION! Tomorrow's fixture: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals | IST: 07:30 PM
Sep 21, 2020, 11.22 PM
The injured Aussie limps his way out of the ground after being out on golden duck .It is a cakewalk for RCB now.
Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Shivam Dube 0(1)
Sep 21, 2020, 11.18 PM
Saini gets another!
This time it's Rashid Khan. Navdeep Saini's quick pace delivery hits the off-stumps.
Rashid Khan b Navdeep Saini 6(5) [4s-1]
Mitchy Marsh comes on strike. He still looks in pain though.
Sep 21, 2020, 11.16 PM
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not handle the pace! 143 Km/h ball by Navdeep Saini leaves the batsman stumped. Perfect yorker!
Sep 21, 2020, 11.09 PM
Abhishek departs after being run out! He collides with his fellow batsman (Rashid Khan). Rashid Khan is down and in pain right now.
Abhishek Sharma run out (U Yadav/Philippe) 7(4) [4s-1]
Pressure consuming SRH
SRH 135/6 (17) CRR: 7.94 REQ: 9.67
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 29 runs in 18 balls
Sep 21, 2020, 11.03 PM
WICKET! Weird dismissal though, tries to scoop the ball and ends up hitting the stump. Dube gets his first wicket in IPL 2020.
Priyam Garg b Shivam Dube 12(13) [4s-1]
Sep 21, 2020, 10.56 PM
Vijay Shankar out for a golden duck! Clean bowled again. Chahal and Virat are very happy men at the moment. RCB in full control of the game now.
Sep 21, 2020, 10.53 PM
Crucial wicket at crucial time for RCB! Bairstow clean bowled by Chahal and the English batsman is furious with himself! Pressure on SRH again. Not many hitters left in the line-up.
Bairstow b Chahal 61(43) [4s-6 6s-2]
Sep 21, 2020, 10.50 PM
SRH 121/2 (15) CRR: 8.07 REQ: 8.6
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 43 runs in 30 balls
Sep 21, 2020, 10.43 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 56 runs in 36 balls
Sep 21, 2020, 10.42 PM
SRH under pressure right now. But Bairstow still gets his half-century. Are we in to see some hard-hitting now?
Sep 21, 2020, 10.39 PM
Too high for Dale Steyn. Bairstow runs two instead. He got a leaning edge but still was dropped by South African.
Sep 21, 2020, 10.31 PM
Virat's trump card paysoff! Chahal breaks an important partnership. Manish Pandey fails to connect well and gives an easy catch to Navdeep Saini.
Manish Pandey c Navdeep Saini b Chahal 34(33) [4s-3 6s-1]
Sep 21, 2020, 10.28 PM
RCB skipper sure he heard some noise! DRS for caught behind. But the decision stands: NOT OUT!
Sep 21, 2020, 10.23 PM
Bairstow dropped on 42! Aaron Finch to drop the catch. Could be the pace which ensured it burst through his fingers. How costly will it prove for RCB?
Sep 21, 2020, 10.13 PM
Anyone's game at the moment. 50-run partnership between Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow. Virat's priority will be getting a wicket here now. Pace of runs is not slowing.
SRH 72/1 (9) CRR: 8 REQ: 8.36
Sep 21, 2020, 10.06 PM
Ball turning well for Chahal. Turning enough to puzzle the batsmen. Just conceded 4 off the first over.
Sep 21, 2020, 10.03 PM
Partnership between Bairstow and Pandey worries Kohli as both look in great touch and current runrate somewhat matches required runrate.
Sep 21, 2020, 09.53 PM
Consecutive boundaries by Manish Pandey help the runrate. Umesh Yadav being thrashed in this match. 10 runs off the over.
SRH 40/1 (5)
Sep 21, 2020, 09.39 PM
Bairstow smashes throughout the over, but unlucky drive results in a wicket of David Warner! 12 runs off the over and a wicket too.
Warner run out (U Yadav) 6(6) [4s-1]
Sep 21, 2020, 09.33 PM
6 runs off the first over. David Warner looks in good touch.
Sep 21, 2020, 09.14 PM
Half-centuries from debutant Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers, power Royal Challengers to 163. Poor finish to the innings though, 7 runs and two wickets. Sunrisers Hyderbad need 164 in 120 balls. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow expected to open the innings for SRH.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar could be Virat's trump cards.
Sep 21, 2020, 09.06 PM
AB de Villiers smashes 200th six in IPL. It is followed by another biggie! Will he produce another Stoinis here?
Final over of RCB innings.
Sep 21, 2020, 08.51 PM
Newbie Natarajan removes Virat Kohli! Desperate shot by the skipper turns to be fatal. Easy catch for Rashid Khan. Strategic timeout called for RCB.
Kohli c Rashid Khan b T Natarajan 14(13)
Four overs left for RCB, they would want to end well here.
Sep 21, 2020, 08.45 PM
Sep 21, 2020, 08.35 PM
Sep 21, 2020, 08.31 PM
WICKET! First Padikkal, now Finch! Warner breathes sigh of relief. Kohli and de Villiers on strike now.
Devdutt Padikkal b Shankar 56(42) [4s-8]
Finch lbw b Abhishek Sharma 29(27) [4s-1 6s-2]
RCB 95/2 (12)
Sep 21, 2020, 08.24 PM
He got a fifty on his debut! What an innings. Never seemed like a debutant from the beginning. Confident shots by the young lad.
50 plus on debut innings for RCB
102* C Gayle vs KKR 2011
54* AB de Villiers vs KTK 2011
52* Yuvraj Singh vs DD 2014
52 S Goswami vs DD 2008
51* Devdutt Padikkal vs SRH 2020
Sep 21, 2020, 08.19 PM
RCB have looked in control as of now. The partnership between Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the strongest this season. 11 more overs to go. Previous over was the strongest from Finch. Can Padikkal score a half-century on debut?
RCB: 75/0 (9 overs)
Sep 21, 2020, 08.12 PM
Sep 21, 2020, 08.08 PM
Dangerman Rashid Khan comes in to bowl. Economical over for SRH. Just 6 off it.
Sep 21, 2020, 08.05 PM
50 runs partnership for the opening pair. 36 runs by Devdutt Padikkal and 11 runs by Aaron Finch.
Sep 21, 2020, 08.01 PM
The Aussie just bowls four deliveries before limping off the field. It looks like the right ankle. Vijay Shankar comes in to bowl two balls and concededs 10 runs after consecutive no balls. 16 in total.
RCB: 48/0 (5 overs)
Sep 21, 2020, 07.49 PM
Glimpses of Yuvi in the young gun! Doesn't seem like his debut. Confident play by the young lad. He has hit 6 boundaries so far. He has contributed 29 off 32 runs till now.
RCB: 32/0 (4 overs)
Sep 21, 2020, 07.40 PM
Couple of boundaries for the over by the young batsman. Plays confident shots.
Sandeep Sharma costs 11 runs in the second over.
RCB: 13/0 (2 overs)
Sep 21, 2020, 07.35 PM
Good start for Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Just 2 runs off the first over.
Sep 21, 2020, 07.31 PM
Devdutt Padikkal and Finch are at the crease. Devdutt Padikkal is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack
Sep 21, 2020, 07.12 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sep 21, 2020, 07.01 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and chose to field first.
SRH skipper David Warner: "We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side."
RCB skipper Virat Kohli: "We have made a few changes, to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time. The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well. Lot of batting happened in the last three wickets."
Sep 21, 2020, 06.44 PM
Sep 21, 2020, 06.43 PM
Sep 21, 2020, 06.41 PM
Sep 21, 2020, 04.55 PM
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Talking about the head-to-head stats, SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6. One match was abandoned due to rain.
Sep 21, 2020, 04.44 PM
IPL 2020- SRH vs RCB: Preview, stats, players to watchout for