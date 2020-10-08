IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score and updates: Warner-Bairstow open for Hyderabad

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score and updates: Warner-Rahul face-off in Dubai (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Oct 08, 2020, 07.39 PM
A couple of boundaries in the first two overs and Warner-Bairstow pair is up and running. Cottrell and Mujeeb ur Rehman operated with the ball and now Mohammed Shami is brought into the attack. SRH 19/0 after 2 overs.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.33 PM
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball for Kings XI Punjab.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.09 PM
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Oct 08, 2020, 07.08 PM
KL Rahul: I was hoping I'd lose the toss but I would have wanted to bat first too. We've just not been able to close games with bat or ball. We've started well, but not closed down things. Set batsmen haven't been able to convert into bigger scores. Bowlers haven't executed their plans but we know that can happen. I'm happy that the dressing room is a place where the boys are having a lot of fun. Doesn't feel like we've lost a lot of games. Guys know that we've made mistakes and everyone is keen to come back stronger. Three changes - Prabhsimran, Arshdeep and Mujeeb come in for Jordan, Brar and Sarfaraz.
David Warner: We'll have a bat. Last game while chasing, we lost a lot of wickets in the middle. And in the bowling, there were about two or three overs where they just overpitched. 170-200 has been the range of par scores. Don't know how the track will play until you are out there. One change - Khaleel in for Kaul.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.01 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first!
Oct 08, 2020, 06.46 PM
Talking about head-to-head clashes, SRH have won 10 out of 14 matches played against KXIP, with the Punjab outfit winning just four. David Warner has raked up most runs – 574 – in matches between SRH and KXIP. He has half-centuries in each of the last eight innings against KXIP.
The two teams in all readiness for Match 22 of #Dream11IPL.#SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/sfYWJDLdcq— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2020