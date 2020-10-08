IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score and updates: Warner-Bairstow open for Hyderabad

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

KL Rahul: I was hoping I'd lose the toss but I would have wanted to bat first too. We've just not been able to close games with bat or ball. We've started well, but not closed down things. Set batsmen haven't been able to convert into bigger scores. Bowlers haven't executed their plans but we know that can happen. I'm happy that the dressing room is a place where the boys are having a lot of fun. Doesn't feel like we've lost a lot of games. Guys know that we've made mistakes and everyone is keen to come back stronger. Three changes - Prabhsimran, Arshdeep and Mujeeb come in for Jordan, Brar and Sarfaraz.

David Warner: We'll have a bat. Last game while chasing, we lost a lot of wickets in the middle. And in the bowling, there were about two or three overs where they just overpitched. 170-200 has been the range of par scores. Don't know how the track will play until you are out there. One change - Khaleel in for Kaul.