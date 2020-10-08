IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score and updates: Rahul-Mayank start Punjab's 202-run chase

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score and updates: Warner-Rahul face-off in Dubai (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Oct 08, 2020, 09.42 PM
A mountain to climb but with the form Rahul and Mayank are in, anything is possible. Kings XI Punjab would hope the in-form duo gets them off to a flying start. Sandeep Sharma with the new ball for SRH.
Oct 08, 2020, 09.28 PM
A couple of big hits by Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma help Sunrisers Hyderabad to post 201 in 20 overs. They will definitely feel they should have gotten to somewhere close to 230 given the terrific start Warner and Bairstow had provided.
Oct 08, 2020, 09.16 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have now lost five wickets for 15 runs in 3.1 overs. That is a phenomenal comeback by Kings XI Punjab following the cracking partnership between Warner and Bairstow. SRH 175/5 after 18.1 overs.
Oct 08, 2020, 09.01 PM
WICKET! This time Ravi Bishnoi gets the better of Jonny Bairstow as he traps him in front of the stumps. DRS helps KXIP with the wicket and Bishnoi now has two wickets in the over. Great comeback by the youngster. Bairstow lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 97(55)
Highest individual scores for SRH in IPL
126 D Warner v KKR Hyderabad 2017
114 J Bairstow v RCB Hyderabad 2019
100*D Warner v RCB Hyderabad 2019
97 J Bairstow v KXIP Dubai 2020
Oct 08, 2020, 08.56 PM
WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi finally finds a breakthrough. A wider, googly which Warner wanted to plant towards the cow corner but the mistiming leads to a simple catch from Maxwell at long-on. Warner c Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi 52(40)
Oct 08, 2020, 08.51 PM
Kings XI Punjab must be praying to run down their 20 overs without much damage. They have found absolutely no way to break this partnership between Warner and Bairstow. SRH are running away with this. SRH 160/0 after 15 overs.
Oct 08, 2020, 08.40 PM
No respite for Kings XI Punjab as Warner and Bairstow are still going strong and at a scary run-rate. Punjab bowlers have tried everything but this evening, nothing is stopping the SRH openers. Plenty of hitting to follow. SRH 138/0 after 13 overs.
Oct 08, 2020, 08.24 PM
Sheer dominance by SRH openers as they bring up their 100-run partnership. It is for the fifth time it has happened in IPL. Classy knocks by Warner and Bairstow and SRH are eyeing a massive score here. SRH 100/0 after 10 overs.
Most 100+ partnerships in IPL:
9 V Kohli - AB de Villiers (71 innings)
9 V Kohli - C Gayle (59)
6 D Warner - S Dhawan (50)
5 G Gambhir - R Uthappa (48)
5 D Warner - J Bairstow (16)
Oct 08, 2020, 08.11 PM
Nothing is working for Kings XI Punjab bowlers as David Warner, Jonny Bairstow continue to smash it all around the park. Terrific batting display but not so inspirational bowling outing so far. SRH 82/0 after 8 overs.
Oct 08, 2020, 08.03 PM
SRH complete the powerplay with 58 runs on the board without a loss of wicket. And it becomes SRH's highest Powerplay score of IPL 2020.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.48 PM
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are creaming boundaries for fun out there. What a brilliant start for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The duo has attacked spinner as well as the pacers and are not holding back their stroke-play. SRH 41/0 after 4 overs.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.39 PM
A couple of boundaries in the first two overs and Warner-Bairstow pair is up and running. Cottrell and Mujeeb ur Rehman operated with the ball and now Mohammed Shami is brought into the attack. SRH 19/0 after 2 overs.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.33 PM
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball for Kings XI Punjab.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.09 PM
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Oct 08, 2020, 07.08 PM
KL Rahul: I was hoping I'd lose the toss but I would have wanted to bat first too. We've just not been able to close games with bat or ball. We've started well, but not closed down things. Set batsmen haven't been able to convert into bigger scores. Bowlers haven't executed their plans but we know that can happen. I'm happy that the dressing room is a place where the boys are having a lot of fun. Doesn't feel like we've lost a lot of games. Guys know that we've made mistakes and everyone is keen to come back stronger. Three changes - Prabhsimran, Arshdeep and Mujeeb come in for Jordan, Brar and Sarfaraz.
David Warner: We'll have a bat. Last game while chasing, we lost a lot of wickets in the middle. And in the bowling, there were about two or three overs where they just overpitched. 170-200 has been the range of par scores. Don't know how the track will play until you are out there. One change - Khaleel in for Kaul.
Oct 08, 2020, 07.01 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first!
Oct 08, 2020, 06.46 PM
Talking about head-to-head clashes, SRH have won 10 out of 14 matches played against KXIP, with the Punjab outfit winning just four. David Warner has raked up most runs – 574 – in matches between SRH and KXIP. He has half-centuries in each of the last eight innings against KXIP.
The two teams in all readiness for Match 22 of #Dream11IPL.#SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/sfYWJDLdcq— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2020