IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs

Warner-Bairstow bring up 100-run partnership

Sheer dominance by SRH openers as they bring up their 100-run partnership. It is for the fifth time it has happened in IPL. Classy knocks by Warner and Bairstow and SRH are eyeing a massive score here. SRH 100/0 after 10 overs.

Most 100+ partnerships in IPL:

9 V Kohli - AB de Villiers (71 innings)

9 V Kohli - C Gayle (59)

6 D Warner - S Dhawan (50)

5 G Gambhir - R Uthappa (48)

5 D Warner - J Bairstow (16)