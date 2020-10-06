IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live scores and updates: Mumbai win toss and chose to bat

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals had a great start to this year's tournament they won the first two matches, however, the form dropped and they lost two consecutive matches. They currently stand on fifth position in the points table.

Mumbai Indians have won two consecutive matches now and will hope to keep up the momentum. Mumbai stand on second IPL points table. Rohit Sharma has been out of form lately and this could be the match where he could get his form back. Bumrah and Pattinson are in good form and will be looking to trouble Rajasthan batsmen.

