IPL 2020, RR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live scores and updates: Terrible start for RR! Jaiswal out Photograph: Twitter
Oct 06, 2020, 11.19 PM
Mumbai Indians win a massive victory against Rajasthan Royals by thrashing them by by 57 runs in the 20th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Oct 06, 2020, 11.01 PM
After Buttler's dismissal RR losing back-to-back wickets!
Oct 06, 2020, 10.48 PM
Buttler out! He tried but failed. Buttler c Pollard b Pattinson 70(44) [4s-4 6s-5] That is an incredible catch by Pollard!
Oct 06, 2020, 10.25 PM
Rajasthan Royals need 143 runs in 66 balls
Oct 06, 2020, 10.23 PM
Safe to say that Mumbai is cruising towards victory. Lomror out! Lomror c (sub)Anukul Roy b Rahul Chahar 11(13) [4s-1]
Oct 06, 2020, 09.55 PM
Samson gone! Rohit's lead bowlers do the trick. Samson c Rohit b Boult 0(3) RR crumbling under pressure here.
Oct 06, 2020, 09.49 PM
WICKET! Skipper departs and Bumrah gets a big fish for Mumbai. RR in bad shape
Smith c de Kock b Bumrah 6(7) [4s-1]
Oct 06, 2020, 09.40 PM
He has had a bad debut season. Out for a duck. Royals loose their first wicket. Terrible start for RR. Jaiswal c de Kock b Boult 0(2)
Oct 06, 2020, 09.22 PM
A very challenging total by Mumbai Indians. Great score looking at the stadium's past scores. Some loopholes in Smith's captaincy during the innings. Suryakumar's brave innings powers Mumbai to 193.
Rajasthan Royals need 193 runs off 120 balls.
Oct 06, 2020, 09.10 PM
Diverse shots all goes to boundaries. He is taking the team forward.
Suryakumar Yadav 66 runs off 41 balls
Oct 06, 2020, 08.46 PM
Rajasthan making a comeback here with the ball. Krunal out! Krunal Pandya c Shreyas Gopal b Jofra Archer 12(17) [6s-1]
Oct 06, 2020, 08.27 PM
Ishan Kishan out Caught by Samson!! Back to back wickets for Shreyas.
Ishan Kishan c Samson b Shreyas Gopal 0(1)
Oct 06, 2020, 08.20 PM
So close, yet so far for Sharma! Shreyas Gopal with the breakthrough. Rohit c Rahul Tewatia b Shreyas Gopal 35(23) [4s-2 6s-3]
Oct 06, 2020, 08.12 PM
Mumbai looking strong here! They might just to the impossible, they might go past the 200-mark. RR would eye a comeback with the ball here. Rohit is nearing his record half-century! Score predictions anyone?
MI 76/1 (8 overs) CRR: 9.5
Oct 06, 2020, 07.55 PM
Breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals! de Kock departs after getting a top edge giving an easy catch to Buttler behind the stumps.
de Kock c Buttler b Kartik Tyagi 23(15) [4s-3 6s-1]
Oct 06, 2020, 07.50 PM
What a start for Mumbai! de Kock and Sharma toying with the bowlers. Mumbai looking at the 200-mark. Average score in the first innings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is 168.
Oct 06, 2020, 07.45 PM
Ankit Rajpoot is being toyed with here in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai off to a flyer.
Oct 06, 2020, 07.36 PM
Great start for MI, 10 off the first over.
Oct 06, 2020, 07.01 PM
MI win toss and elect to bat.
Oct 06, 2020, 06.58 PM
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of forms in this years Indian Premier League. Mumbai has played five matches so far in which Sharma scored two half-centuries. However, Rohit nears a new record and if he scores another half-century this season the history will be re-written.
Oct 06, 2020, 06.46 PM
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Rajasthan Royals had a great start to this year's tournament they won the first two matches, however, the form dropped and they lost two consecutive matches. They currently stand on fifth position in the points table.
Mumbai Indians have won two consecutive matches now and will hope to keep up the momentum. Mumbai stand on second IPL points table. Rohit Sharma has been out of form lately and this could be the match where he could get his form back. Bumrah and Pattinson are in good form and will be looking to trouble Rajasthan batsmen.
