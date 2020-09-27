IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live score and updates: RR clawing back!

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live score and updates: Smith and Rahul lock horns in Sharjah (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 27, 2020, 09.43 PM
Rajasthan's dangerous duo is out there smashing balls! Smith and Samson will inflict some damage to KXIP bowlers. Rahul will be happy with another wicket right now.
Sep 27, 2020, 09.39 PM
WICKET! And a big one for KXIP. What a comeback for Cottrell! Buttler goes he was struggling with the ball. The salute is out! Fifth salute of IPL 2020.
Buttler c Sarfaraz Khan b Cottrell 4(7)
Sep 27, 2020, 09.30 PM
Couple of the boundaries off that over. 11 off the first over.
11/0 (1 over)
Sep 27, 2020, 09.24 PM
Skipper Steve Smith and the dangerous Jos Buttler on strike!
Sheldon Cottrell to begin the bowling attack.
Sep 27, 2020, 09.10 PM
The opening partnership has set some example tonight. 183-run stand between Rahul and Mayank. There were some miss hits by the end of the innings, but Pooran's boundaries in the last over powers KXIP to a highest score in IPL 2020.
KXIP: 223/2 (20 overs)
Sep 27, 2020, 09.01 PM
WICKET! KL Rahul departs after a brilliant knock. He wanted to slash it towards the backward point region but hands it straight to Shreyas Gopal. Rahul c Shreyas Gopal b Rajpoot 69(54)
Sep 27, 2020, 08.53 PM
WICKET! A full toss by Tom Curran and Mayank Agarwal skies it high only for Sanju Samson to take a comfortable catch at deep mid-wicket. Rajasthan Royals finally get a wicket. Walks in Glenn Maxwell. Agarwal c Samson b Tom Curran 106(50) KXIP 185/1 after 17 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 08.44 PM
CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal guides the ball towards the extra-cover boundary and raises his bat as he brings up his maiden IPL century. What a knock this has been. KXIP 172/0 after 15 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 08.35 PM
A partnership of 150 runs comes up for KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal! This is breathtaking display of batting. Mayank is in his 90s. KXIP are 152/0 after 13.3 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 08.22 PM
Rajasthan Royals bowlers haven't trouble KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal one bit. Even their good deliveries have been tonked for sixes and fours. This is class apart from Mayank and Rahul. KXIP 120/0 after 12 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 08.13 PM
A blistering 26-ball half-century by Mayank Agarwal and plenty of sixes and boundaries later, Kings XI Punjab cross the 100-run mark. KXIP 102/0 after 9 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 08.08 PM
Mayank Agarwal smokes Rahul Tewatia for two huge sixes and a boundary as Kings XI Punjab take 19 runs off the over. They are absolutely cruising in Sharjah. KXIP 86/0 after 8 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 08.00 PM
Raining sixes and boundaries for the Kings XI Punjab opening pair. Both Mayank and Rahul are smashing RR bowlers all around the park and are eyeing a big score here. KXIP 64/0 after 6 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.49 PM
KL Rahul hammers Jofra Archer for hat-trick of boundaries and Kings XI Punjab are off to a blistering start. KXIP are batting at above 10-run a over. KXIP 41/0 after 4 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.39 PM
Rajasthan Royals have bowled good first two overs but Kings XI Punjab have made their intent clear with a massive six by Mayank Agarwal off Ankit Rajpoot. KXIP 11/0 after 2 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.31 PM
Rahul-Mayank open for Kings XI Punjab. Jaydev Unadkat has the new ball for Rajasthan Royals.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.11 PM
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
Sep 27, 2020, 07.06 PM
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot
Sep 27, 2020, 07.05 PM
KL Rahul: We are still looking for the same process, get a good start. It's either been 150 or 200-plus. The lengths might change a little bit. It's a small ground, so the margin for error is very less.
Steve Smith: We are gonna bowl. It was a little bit tacky in the first innings last game, that's the reason we are chasing. After the end of the last game, we know how wet it was. Miller's out and Rajpoot's in. Buttler is in and Jaiswal misses. Hopefully I'll spend a little more time in the middle tonight..
Sep 27, 2020, 07.01 PM
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sep 27, 2020, 06.31 PM
Head to Head RR - 10 KXIP - 9
In UAE RR - 0 KXIP - 1
Last 5 matches RR - 1 KXIP - 4
Batting 1st Won - 3
Batting 2nd Won - 2