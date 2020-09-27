IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live score and updates: RR clawing back!

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

KL Rahul: We are still looking for the same process, get a good start. It's either been 150 or 200-plus. The lengths might change a little bit. It's a small ground, so the margin for error is very less.

Steve Smith: We are gonna bowl. It was a little bit tacky in the first innings last game, that's the reason we are chasing. After the end of the last game, we know how wet it was. Miller's out and Rajpoot's in. Buttler is in and Jaiswal misses. Hopefully I'll spend a little more time in the middle tonight..