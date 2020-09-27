IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live score and updates: Rahul-Mayank off to a flyer

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live score and updates: Smith and Rahul lock horns in Sharjah (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 27, 2020, 08.00 PM
Raining sixes and boundaries for the Kings XI Punjab opening pair. Both Mayank and Rahul are smashing RR bowlers all around the park and are eyeing a big score here. KXIP 64/0 after 6 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.49 PM
KL Rahul hammers Jofra Archer for hat-trick of boundaries and Kings XI Punjab are off to a blistering start. KXIP are batting at above 10-run a over. KXIP 41/0 after 4 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.39 PM
Rajasthan Royals have bowled good first two overs but Kings XI Punjab have made their intent clear with a massive six by Mayank Agarwal off Ankit Rajpoot. KXIP 11/0 after 2 overs.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.31 PM
Rahul-Mayank open for Kings XI Punjab. Jaydev Unadkat has the new ball for Rajasthan Royals.
Sep 27, 2020, 07.11 PM
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
Sep 27, 2020, 07.06 PM
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot
Sep 27, 2020, 07.05 PM
KL Rahul: We are still looking for the same process, get a good start. It's either been 150 or 200-plus. The lengths might change a little bit. It's a small ground, so the margin for error is very less.
Steve Smith: We are gonna bowl. It was a little bit tacky in the first innings last game, that's the reason we are chasing. After the end of the last game, we know how wet it was. Miller's out and Rajpoot's in. Buttler is in and Jaiswal misses. Hopefully I'll spend a little more time in the middle tonight..
Sep 27, 2020, 07.01 PM
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sep 27, 2020, 06.31 PM
Head to Head RR - 10 KXIP - 9
In UAE RR - 0 KXIP - 1
Last 5 matches RR - 1 KXIP - 4
Batting 1st Won - 3
Batting 2nd Won - 2