IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Steve Smith and MS Dhoni set to lock horns

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 22, 2020, 05.48 PM (IST)

CSK vs RR Photograph: Others

Follow Us

Sep 22, 2020, 05.50 PM

Brief preview: 

Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smiths, will hope to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 

Chennai Super Kings began their IPL campaign with a five-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. 

Royals will pose a tough challenge to Dhoni and Co. this year, despite having a poor run last season. Cricketing stalwarts like Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been in the top form currently and will be an asset to the Royals tonight. However, Buttler will be missing out the opening match.

For more read: IPL 2020- RR vs CSK: Preview, stats, players to watchout for 



  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Sep 21, 2020 | Match 3
Indian Premier League, 2020
SRH
(19.4 ov) 153
VS
RCB
163/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
Full Scorecard →
Sep 20, 2020 | Match 2
Indian Premier League, 2020
DC
(20.0 ov) 157/8
(0.2 ov) 3/0
VS
KXIP
157/8 (20.0 ov)
2/2 (0.3 ov)
Delhi Capitals tied with Kings XI Punjab (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 2 wickets)
Full Scorecard →