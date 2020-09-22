IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: RR in full control at the moment

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 22, 2020, 05.48 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Tewatia removes Watson! Photograph: Twitter

Sep 22, 2020, 10.56 PM

Thala steps in 

We saw Jadeja padded up and was expected to come next. But Dhoni comes in to save the day for CSK. On a lighter note, Dhoni scored his first runs in 14 months. 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.52 PM

What a catch for Samson!

His night tonight! One hander from the wicket keeper! Would have gone for four but Samson was in the way? Who next?  MS Dhoni .

Kedar Jadhav c Samson b Tom Curran 22(16) [4s-3]

 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.46 PM

Strategic Timeout

Not enough from Chennai Super Kings. The required run rate is high! Above 15. du Plessis and Kedar trying to form partnership but they are taking too much time. Will it cost CSK the match? 

Steve Smith on other hand looks relaxed. Things are going as planned for Rajasthan Royals. 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.40 PM

100 up for CSK

Good over for Chennai. Three consecutive boundaries must have relaxed the Required Run Rate.

CSK 101/4 (12) CRR: 8.42  REQ: 14.5 

Chennai Super Kings need 116 runs in 48 balls

 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.33 PM

Required Run Rate soaring high!

CSK 83/4 (10.1 overs) CRR: 8.16  REQ: 13.63

Sep 22, 2020, 10.27 PM

Ruturaj  comes and goes. 

Golden duck for Ruturaj! Tewatia gets his third. Witty bowling from the bowler. 

Will Dhoni step in? 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.23 PM

Curran out!

Cameo again but no so much. Tewatia shortens the length far enough to give room for the googly. Easy stumping for Samson. 

CSK losing wickets quickly. 

Sam Curran st Samson b Rahul Tewatia 17(6) [4s-1 6s-2]

 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.17 PM

Vijay out!

Yet another poor innings by Vijay. Gives away his wicket. Chennai need some Smith-Samson partnership. 

Vijay c Tom Curran b Shreyas Gopal 21(21) [4s-3]

Curran promoted after his cameo in the last match. 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.12 PM

Watson out!

Big Wicket for Rajasthan Royals! Watson clean bowled by Rahul Tewatia. Smart bowling from the young lad keeps the Aussie clueless. Watson tried to hit it across the boundary but missed. Watson furious with himself. 

Watson b Rahul Tewatia 33(21) [4s-1 6s-4]

du PLessis in. Missing Rayudu? 

Sep 22, 2020, 10.06 PM

Watto show!

21 sixes already in the game. Watson smashes two consecutive sixes! 

50 up for the opening duo!

CSK 53/0 (6) CRR: 8.83  REQ: 11.71

Chennai Super Kings need 164 runs in 84 balls

 

Sep 22, 2020, 09.57 PM

Watson, a thorn to RR!

They wouldn't want Watson to get comfortable. They know the carnage he can produce! 

The chase is history in making. 

Sep 22, 2020, 09.51 PM

CSK looking good with chase as of now!

Chennai get 11 off the over. 

CSK 19/0 (3) CRR: 6.33  REQ: 11.65

Chennai Super Kings need 198 runs 

Sep 22, 2020, 09.42 PM

Good start for RR

Just 5 from the first over. However, RR scored just 4 runs in the first over. 

Archer to bowl next! Will he be as good with the ball as he was with the bat? 

Sep 22, 2020, 09.39 PM

Chase begins

Murali Vijay and Shane Watson come out to chase mammoth 217 for Chennai Super Kings. 

Unadkat to begin the bowling attack for RR 

Sep 22, 2020, 09.21 PM

Big finish for RR! 

At one point it was looking like Rajasthan might not breach the 200 mark. But Jofra Archer, you beauty! You can bat! Four sixes in a row for Jofra Archer! and Back to back no balls! It is all happening in Sharjah. 

And the first 200+ score in IPL 2020. 

Jofra Archer has hit the longest six in IPL 2020. Notches 105 metres. 

Rajasthan Royal: 216 /7 (20 overs) 

17 sixes is the most hit by Royals in IPL surpassing 14 each against Deccan in Hyderabad in 2008 and RCB in Bengaluru in 2018

Sep 22, 2020, 09.09 PM

Curran vs Curran! 

Tom and Sam at it. 

Steve Smith caught out! Sam Curran gets his third wicket. Great innings by the skipper comes to an end. Smith c Kedar Jadhav b Sam Curran 69(47) [4s-4 6s-4]

No more 200....

Sep 22, 2020, 09.05 PM

Confusion out there!

Is Tom Curran out or not? Umpire rules out. Tom wanted to review it immediately, but no reviews left. 

NOT OUT. MS does not carry it.  Curran vs Curran still on!

Sep 22, 2020, 08.58 PM

Sam Curran gets another!

Two in one over! Wickets are falling for RR. Riyan Parag c Dhoni b Sam Curran 6(4) [4s-1]

CSK might just restrict the Royals to 180-ish.

Can we see Sam Curran vs Tom Curran tonight?  

Sep 22, 2020, 08.56 PM

DRS asked but original decision stays: OUT!

Rahul Tewathia removed by Sam Curran! 

Rahul Tewatia lbw b Sam Curran 10(8) [4s-1]

Sep 22, 2020, 08.52 PM

13 sixes in this match! 

That's IPL for you ladies and gentlemen!

RR 166/4 (16) CRR: 10.38

 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.48 PM

Your predictions? 

How will Rajasthan Royals score in first innings? 

180? 200? 

Let us know your predictions!  

 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.44 PM

Uthappa out!

RR debutant have not had a great outing. Jaiswal out for 6, Miller gone for 0 and Uthappa gone for 5. 

Uthappa c du Plessis b Chawla 5(9)

Sep 22, 2020, 08.43 PM

How many chances will CSK give to Smith!

First the review and now a dropped catch! Smith is the dangerman now. CSK needs to get rid of him. 

 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.37 PM

50 up for Piyush!

And he is not happy with it! He has one more over left. 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.33 PM

MILLER GONE!

Wicket!! Another big wicket for CSK! Great through by Ruturaj and perfect stumping by Kedar! Miller falls for a diamond duck on his Royals debut.

Miller run out (Ruturaj Gaikwad/Kedar Jadhav) 0(0)

Sep 22, 2020, 08.29 PM

Sanju Samson departs!

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi provides the breakthrough! Dangerman out! Loose shot and a catch t o Chahar. 

Samson c Chahar b Ngidi 74(32) [4s-1 6s-9]

TAKE A BOW!

Sep 22, 2020, 08.23 PM

Buttler will be proud!

Fastest 50s for RR in IPL
18 Jos Buttler v DD Delhi 2019
19 Owais Shah vs RCB Bengaluru 2012
19 Sanju Samson vs CSK Sharjah 2020

How many sixes will he tonight? 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.21 PM

Quickest 100-run partnership this IPL!

Victim: Piyush Chawla!

Attackers: Steve Smith and Sanju Samson! 

MS Dhoni is not a happy man. 

 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.13 PM

Piyush Chawla hammered! 

28 runs off that over! No ball made it worse. Four sixes (3 by Samson and 1 by Smith) in the over. This is some power-hitting the fans were waiting for!

RR 96/1 (8) CRR: 12

Sep 22, 2020, 08.10 PM

Raining sixes! Samson show out here!

Quickest half-century for Samson! Run rate goes above 11! 7 sixes for Sanju Samson and the skipper is in awe!

Sep 22, 2020, 08.06 PM

50 runs partnership between Smith and Samson!

Storm of sixes in Sharjah. Samson knocking the ball all around the stadium. Back-to-back biggies for the young gun. 

RR 68/1 (7) CRR: 9.71

Sep 22, 2020, 08.03 PM

Halla bol for Rajasthan!

Shorter boundaries in Sharjah help Samson and Smith! Three sixes and four boundaries for Rajasthan. 

RR 54/1 (6) CRR: 9

 

Sep 22, 2020, 07.58 PM

Samson and Smith in for good partnership

Good boundaries from both batsmen. RR clawing back into the game. 

RR: 40/1 (5 overs)

Sep 22, 2020, 07.44 PM

Jaiswal departs

Yashasvi fails to impress. Top edged and gives an easy catch to Chahar. 

Jaiswal c and b Chahar 6(6) [4s-1]

Sep 22, 2020, 07.42 PM

Super Kings keep it tidy!

Chennai just concede 7 runs in first two overs. Will Rajasthan bounce back with the next over? 

RR: 7/0 (2 overs)

Sep 22, 2020, 07.38 PM

Good start for Chahar

Just four runs off the first over. Dhoni brings in the first slip looking at the swing. Jaiswal looks confident, will be looking to go big. 

RR: 4/0 (1 over)

 

Sep 22, 2020, 07.31 PM

Match underway!

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith are at the crease. Jaiswal is on strike. Deepak Chahar will open the attack. 

Sep 22, 2020, 07.20 PM

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Sep 22, 2020, 07.01 PM

Toss

Chennai Super Kings win toss and chose to bowl. 

Sep 22, 2020, 06.53 PM

Sep 22, 2020, 06.29 PM

Steve Smith ready!

Sep 22, 2020, 05.50 PM

Brief preview: 

Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smiths, will hope to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 

Chennai Super Kings began their IPL campaign with a five-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. 

Royals will pose a tough challenge to Dhoni and Co. this year, despite having a poor run last season. Cricketing stalwarts like Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been in the top form currently and will be an asset to the Royals tonight. However, Buttler will be missing out the opening match.

For more read: IPL 2020- RR vs CSK: Preview, stats, players to watchout for 



