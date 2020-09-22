IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Back-to-back wickets for CSK

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 22, 2020, 05.48 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Raining sixes and half-century for Samson Photograph: Twitter

Sep 22, 2020, 08.37 PM

50 up for Piyush!

And he is not happy with it! He has one more over left. 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.33 PM

MILLER GONE!

Wicket!! Another big wicket for CSK! Great through by Ruturaj and perfect stumping by Kedar! Miller falls for a diamond duck on his Royals debut.

Miller run out (Ruturaj Gaikwad/Kedar Jadhav) 0(0)

Sep 22, 2020, 08.29 PM

Sanju Samson departs!

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi provides the breakthrough! Dangerman out! Loose shot and a catch t o Chahar. 

Samson c Chahar b Ngidi 74(32) [4s-1 6s-9]

TAKE A BOW!

Sep 22, 2020, 08.23 PM

Buttler will be proud!

Fastest 50s for RR in IPL
18 Jos Buttler v DD Delhi 2019
19 Owais Shah vs RCB Bengaluru 2012
19 Sanju Samson vs CSK Sharjah 2020

How many sixes will he tonight? 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.21 PM

Quickest 100-run partnership this IPL!

Victim: Piyush Chawla!

Attackers: Steve Smith and Sanju Samson! 

MS Dhoni is not a happy man. 

 

Sep 22, 2020, 08.13 PM

Piyush Chawla hammered! 

28 runs off that over! No ball made it worse. Four sixes (3 by Samson and 1 by Smith) in the over. This is some power-hitting the fans were waiting for!

RR 96/1 (8) CRR: 12

Sep 22, 2020, 08.10 PM

Raining sixes! Samson show out here!

Quickest half-century for Samson! Run rate goes above 11! 7 sixes for Sanju Samson and the skipper is in awe!

Sep 22, 2020, 08.06 PM

50 runs partnership between Smith and Samson!

Storm of sixes in Sharjah. Samson knocking the ball all around the stadium. Back-to-back biggies for the young gun. 

RR 68/1 (7) CRR: 9.71

Sep 22, 2020, 08.03 PM

Halla bol for Rajasthan!

Shorter boundaries in Sharjah help Samson and Smith! Three sixes and four boundaries for Rajasthan. 

RR 54/1 (6) CRR: 9

 

Sep 22, 2020, 07.58 PM

Samson and Smith in for good partnership

Good boundaries from both batsmen. RR clawing back into the game. 

RR: 40/1 (5 overs)

Sep 22, 2020, 07.44 PM

Jaiswal departs

Yashasvi fails to impress. Top edged and gives an easy catch to Chahar. 

Jaiswal c and b Chahar 6(6) [4s-1]

Sep 22, 2020, 07.42 PM

Super Kings keep it tidy!

Chennai just concede 7 runs in first two overs. Will Rajasthan bounce back with the next over? 

RR: 7/0 (2 overs)

Sep 22, 2020, 07.38 PM

Good start for Chahar

Just four runs off the first over. Dhoni brings in the first slip looking at the swing. Jaiswal looks confident, will be looking to go big. 

RR: 4/0 (1 over)

 

Sep 22, 2020, 07.31 PM

Match underway!

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith are at the crease. Jaiswal is on strike. Deepak Chahar will open the attack. 

Sep 22, 2020, 07.20 PM

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Sep 22, 2020, 07.01 PM

Toss

Chennai Super Kings win toss and chose to bowl. 

Sep 22, 2020, 06.53 PM

Sep 22, 2020, 06.29 PM

Steve Smith ready!

Sep 22, 2020, 05.50 PM

Brief preview: 

Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smiths, will hope to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 

Chennai Super Kings began their IPL campaign with a five-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. 

Royals will pose a tough challenge to Dhoni and Co. this year, despite having a poor run last season. Cricketing stalwarts like Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been in the top form currently and will be an asset to the Royals tonight. However, Buttler will be missing out the opening match.

For more read: IPL 2020- RR vs CSK: Preview, stats, players to watchout for 



