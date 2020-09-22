IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Back-to-back wickets for CSK

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Raining sixes and half-century for Samson Photograph: Twitter
Sep 22, 2020, 08.37 PM
And he is not happy with it! He has one more over left.
Sep 22, 2020, 08.33 PM
Wicket!! Another big wicket for CSK! Great through by Ruturaj and perfect stumping by Kedar! Miller falls for a diamond duck on his Royals debut.
Miller run out (Ruturaj Gaikwad/Kedar Jadhav) 0(0)
Sep 22, 2020, 08.29 PM
WICKET! Lungi Ngidi provides the breakthrough! Dangerman out! Loose shot and a catch t o Chahar.
Samson c Chahar b Ngidi 74(32) [4s-1 6s-9]
TAKE A BOW!
Sep 22, 2020, 08.23 PM
Fastest 50s for RR in IPL
18 Jos Buttler v DD Delhi 2019
19 Owais Shah vs RCB Bengaluru 2012
19 Sanju Samson vs CSK Sharjah 2020
How many sixes will he tonight?
Sep 22, 2020, 08.21 PM
Victim: Piyush Chawla!
Attackers: Steve Smith and Sanju Samson!
MS Dhoni is not a happy man.
Sep 22, 2020, 08.13 PM
28 runs off that over! No ball made it worse. Four sixes (3 by Samson and 1 by Smith) in the over. This is some power-hitting the fans were waiting for!
RR 96/1 (8) CRR: 12
Sep 22, 2020, 08.10 PM
Quickest half-century for Samson! Run rate goes above 11! 7 sixes for Sanju Samson and the skipper is in awe!
Sep 22, 2020, 08.06 PM
Storm of sixes in Sharjah. Samson knocking the ball all around the stadium. Back-to-back biggies for the young gun.
RR 68/1 (7) CRR: 9.71
Sep 22, 2020, 08.03 PM
Shorter boundaries in Sharjah help Samson and Smith! Three sixes and four boundaries for Rajasthan.
Sep 22, 2020, 07.58 PM
Good boundaries from both batsmen. RR clawing back into the game.
RR: 40/1 (5 overs)
Sep 22, 2020, 07.44 PM
Yashasvi fails to impress. Top edged and gives an easy catch to Chahar.
Jaiswal c and b Chahar 6(6) [4s-1]
Sep 22, 2020, 07.42 PM
Chennai just concede 7 runs in first two overs. Will Rajasthan bounce back with the next over?
RR: 7/0 (2 overs)
Sep 22, 2020, 07.38 PM
Just four runs off the first over. Dhoni brings in the first slip looking at the swing. Jaiswal looks confident, will be looking to go big.
RR: 4/0 (1 over)
Sep 22, 2020, 07.31 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith are at the crease. Jaiswal is on strike. Deepak Chahar will open the attack.
Sep 22, 2020, 07.20 PM
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi
Sep 22, 2020, 07.01 PM
Chennai Super Kings win toss and chose to bowl.
Sep 22, 2020, 06.53 PM
Pre-match routine ✅#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yhHS4rhIN9— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020
Sep 22, 2020, 06.29 PM
The @rajasthanroyals Skipper @stevesmith49 in all readiness ahead of their first game in #Dream11IPL.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/t41vDYxymZ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020
Sep 22, 2020, 05.50 PM
Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smiths, will hope to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Chennai Super Kings began their IPL campaign with a five-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
Royals will pose a tough challenge to Dhoni and Co. this year, despite having a poor run last season. Cricketing stalwarts like Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been in the top form currently and will be an asset to the Royals tonight. However, Buttler will be missing out the opening match.
For more read: IPL 2020- RR vs CSK: Preview, stats, players to watchout for