IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Back-to-back wickets for CSK

Brief preview:

Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smiths, will hope to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings began their IPL campaign with a five-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Royals will pose a tough challenge to Dhoni and Co. this year, despite having a poor run last season. Cricketing stalwarts like Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been in the top form currently and will be an asset to the Royals tonight. However, Buttler will be missing out the opening match.

