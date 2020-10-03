IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live scores and updates: RR scores 155 runs in 20 overs

Rajasthan Royals started their campaign at a high after beating Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in a high scoring thriller. However, their recent loss to Sunrisers saw them slip to the fifth spot in the points table. Steve Smith will be trying and hoping to get back to winning ways. With the news of Ben Stokes' arrival, the Rajasthan will be overjoyed, but the star all-rounder will still be a missing couple of matches.

Royal Challengers on the other hand have had some tipsy matches. They too started their campaign with a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but soon lost the momentum as they faced a massive 97 runs loss to Kings XI Punjab. However, their nail-biting super over finish against Mumbai brought them back to the winning ways. Royal Challengers will be looking forward to keeping up the momentum. They are currently sixth in the IPL 2020 points table.

The match is to be played in Abu Dhabi, none of the teams have played a match here before. But the similarities to the Dubai stadium might provide a minor edge to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dew in the afternoon clash is not to be expected.