IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live scores and updates: RCB beat RR by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royal by 8 wickets to win second consecutive match in IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Royal Challengers were off to a better start. Despite losing an early wicket of Aaron Finch. 99-run parntership between Padikkal and Kohli landed a fatal blow to Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli was back in form and scored 72 runs off 53 balls.