IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live scores and updates: RR lose Samson! Photograph: Twitter
Oct 03, 2020, 07.17 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royal by 8 wickets to win second consecutive match in IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Royal Challengers were off to a better start. Despite losing an early wicket of Aaron Finch. 99-run parntership between Padikkal and Kohli landed a fatal blow to Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli was back in form and scored 72 runs off 53 balls.
Oct 03, 2020, 06.58 PM
99-run partnership comes to an end. Padikkal departs after a brave innings of 63 runs. However, the job is not yet done. Is it too late for the Royals to make a comeback? Stay tuned.
Devdutt Padikkal b Jofra Archer 63(45) [4s-6 6s-1]
Oct 03, 2020, 06.56 PM
RCB has been playing well even when Kohli was out of form. But now the teams need to be worried as he has found his lost form.
Oct 03, 2020, 06.37 PM
What a talent! The young gun has smashed his third IPL 50 in just four matches. He seems exhausted though. But what a way to bring up his 50.
Oct 03, 2020, 06.27 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 84 runs in 66 balls
Kohli and Paddikal look steady. Taking the Royal Challengers towards victory, they are not taking risks or playing rash shots.
Oct 03, 2020, 06.01 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 123 runs
Kohli has had a poor season, and this is a golden oppurtunity to comeback.
Oct 03, 2020, 05.55 PM
Exactly when Royals lost the wicket in the first! Aaron Finch gone. LBW by Shreyas Gopal. Umpire ruled not out, but Smith reviewed it. The decision has been overturned. Finch lbw b Shreyas Gopal 8(7) [4s-2]
Oct 03, 2020, 05.51 PM
Great start by RCB! Padikkal off to a great start and he is repeating a Buttler here. He would not want to end up like Buttler. Aaron Finch as a support. Smith not happy with the start.
Oct 03, 2020, 05.25 PM
Archer and Tewatia's power-hitting in final overs helped Rajasthan to a decent total. Smith must be proud of his middle-order after a top-order debbacle. Can Royal Challengers capitalise on the modest score or will Rajasthan Royals stage a comeback? Stay tuned.
RCB need 155 runs in 120 balls.
Oct 03, 2020, 05.03 PM
What looked like a promising innings came to an end at the worst moment for the Royals. Chahal gets third wicket for RCB.
Lomror c Devdutt Padikkal b Chahal 47(39) [4s-1 6s-3]
Oct 03, 2020, 04.58 PM
Rajasthan just crumbling under pressure now. 130-140 runs predicted for Rajasthan, which is 20-30 runs short of par score.
Can Tewatia help RR stage a comeback?
Oct 03, 2020, 04.47 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore have shown good discipline with the ball. Royals need to up their game to get to a defendable score.
RR 89/4 (14) CRR: 6.36
Oct 03, 2020, 04.28 PM
Robin Uthappa out! Just when a partnership was on cards, Chahal scalps another. Udana takes a comfortable catch in the deep. Uthappa c Udana b Chahal 17(22) [4s-1]
Oct 03, 2020, 03.57 PM
Another bowler, another wicket. Chahal picks up an absolute screamer. Rajasthan's top three batsmen back in the pavilion. RCB in control of the match.
Samson c and b Chahal 4(3) [4s-1]
Oct 03, 2020, 03.53 PM
What a start for the young gun. Buttler's wicket applies some serious brakes to RR innings. Chahal to ball the next over.
RR 31/2 (4) CRR: 7.75
Oct 03, 2020, 03.49 PM
Saini's first ball clocks 146 km/h yorker. Buttler unable to read gives a catch to the first slip. Buttler was looking good here, but he has to depart. What a start for the young bowler. He was the star of the match for RCB last time, will he do it again? Buttler c Devdutt Padikkal b Navdeep Saini 22(12) [4s-3 6s-1]
Oct 03, 2020, 03.44 PM
Isuru Udana removes Steve Smith! Smith catches a thick inside edge directing the ball into stumps.
Smith b Udana 5(5) [4s-1]
Sanju Samson walks in.
Oct 03, 2020, 03.41 PM
Jos Buttler show in Abu Dhabi, his aggressive batting is worrying Kohli. Buttler targetting the pace specifically.
Oct 03, 2020, 03.39 PM
Buttler looking in good touch after racking up couple of boundaries. He is finding good bat while hitting the reverse sweep. Smith in supporting role.
RR 16/0 (2 overs) CRR: 8
Oct 03, 2020, 03.33 PM
Steve Smith and Jos Buttler begin innings for RR, whereas, Udana will begin the bowling attack.
Oct 03, 2020, 03.12 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat
Oct 03, 2020, 03.10 PM
Oct 03, 2020, 03.03 PM
Rajasthan Royals win toss and chose to bat
Oct 03, 2020, 01.27 PM
Rajasthan Royals started their campaign at a high after beating Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in a high scoring thriller. However, their recent loss to Sunrisers saw them slip to the fifth spot in the points table. Steve Smith will be trying and hoping to get back to winning ways. With the news of Ben Stokes' arrival, the Rajasthan will be overjoyed, but the star all-rounder will still be a missing couple of matches.
Royal Challengers on the other hand have had some tipsy matches. They too started their campaign with a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but soon lost the momentum as they faced a massive 97 runs loss to Kings XI Punjab. However, their nail-biting super over finish against Mumbai brought them back to the winning ways. Royal Challengers will be looking forward to keeping up the momentum. They are currently sixth in the IPL 2020 points table.
The match is to be played in Abu Dhabi, none of the teams have played a match here before. But the similarities to the Dubai stadium might provide a minor edge to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dew in the afternoon clash is not to be expected.