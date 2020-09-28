IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live scores and updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to lock horns

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit's Mumbai Indians in the match 10 of IPL 2020 on Monday in the Dubai International Stadium.

RCB started their IPL campaign well after securing a victory against Sunrisers, but they also witnessed a disappointing defeat in their second match against KXIP. However, they will want to get back to winning ways after beating the mighty Mumbai.

Mumbai did not have an ideal start this year, they lost their first match against CSK, but they bounced back after beating Dinesh Karthik's KKR. MI will be looking to keep up the momentum.

MI and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far and the defending champion Mumbai leads by a huge margin of 16-9 victories. Mumbai have dominated in the last five encounters with Bangalore as they beat RCB four times.

For more read: IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Preview and stats