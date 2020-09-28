IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live scores and updates: RCB scalp back-to-back wickets

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live scores and updates: RCB off to a flyer! Photograph: Twitter
Sep 28, 2020, 10.43 PM
Well he worked for Mumbai. But the job is far from done. Required run rate goes up over 17 now. MI need to act and act fast.
Talking about Ishan, he replaced Tiwary and might be in the playing XI for sometime.
Sep 28, 2020, 10.26 PM
Negi's third catch of the night. Zampa removes Pandya and Virat is mighty happy! Pandya has had a poor season. Another poor score. Hardik Pandya c (sub)Negi b Zampa 15(13) [6s-1]
Sep 28, 2020, 10.12 PM
Pandya and Kishan are pushing the innings further and are trying to keep MI in the game.
MI 58/3 (9 overs) CRR: 6.44 REQ: 13.09
Mumbai Indians need 144 runs in 66 balls
Sep 28, 2020, 09.59 PM
WICKET! Mumbai is crumbling under pressure here. A third wicket for RCB. Virat and Co. going as planned. de Kock c (sub)Negi b Chahal 14(15) [4s-1]
It is a good chance of Ishan Kishan to cement his position in the playing XI tonight.
Sep 28, 2020, 09.38 PM
Kohli's gamble pays off! No one expected Udana to bowl too soon after conceding 14 runs in the first over. But he removes the man in form Suryakumar Yadav for duck.
Suryakumar Yadav c de Villiers b Udana 0(2)
Sep 28, 2020, 09.34 PM
Rohit tries to pull it but it does not go a distance. Sundar makes Kohli very happy! It is the second over and RCB make a comeback. Rohit c (sub)Negi b Washington Sundar 8(8) [6s-1]
Sep 28, 2020, 09.29 PM
14 off the first over. A six and a boundary. Mumbai not in the mood to wait but smash!
Sep 28, 2020, 09.10 PM
AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube power RCB to 201 runs. That is a very competitive score from RCB and MI should bring out the best in them now.
What a cameo from Dube! It is a long boundary! But he notched up three sixes when it mattered the most. Rohit looks worried while walking back.
MI need 202 runs in 120 balls
Sep 28, 2020, 09.05 PM
AB de Villiers gets 23 ball 50 for RCB! He is there in the final over. He can power RCB to a very good score here.
Sep 28, 2020, 08.57 PM
WICKET! But what an innings from the young player. He was toying with some great bowlers in T20 cricket. Another day, another fifty for Padikkal. But he has to depart. Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Boult 54(40) [4s-5 6s-2]
Sep 28, 2020, 08.53 PM
Explosive partnership between the two! Padikkal gets his second fifty in third IPL match. Won't be surprised if he gets India call-up after the tournament. Fear of 200 still looms at large here!
RCB 154/2 (17) CRR: 9.06
Sep 28, 2020, 08.37 PM
RCB 116/2 (14.2 overs) CRR: 8.09
Sep 28, 2020, 08.29 PM
He is having a very bad season! Another disappointing score ffrom the skipper. Kohli c Rohit b Rahul Chahar 3(11)
Sep 28, 2020, 08.15 PM
WICKET! Dangerman departs after a slower delivery from Boult. Easy catch for Pollard! Breakthrough for Mumbai and a big one. Finch c Pollard b Boult 52(35) [4s-7 6s-1]
Who next? Virat Kohli.
Sep 28, 2020, 08.09 PM
Finch final finds form. This is his 14th fifty in IPL and first for Royal Challengers. It's the season of centuries, will Finch score one tonight? Stay tuned.
RCB: 74/0 (8 overs) CRR: 9.25
Sep 28, 2020, 08.02 PM
Good start for RCB, all they need to do is capitalize on it. They can't lose wickets now. MI bowlers have been smashed all around the park during this powerplay. Spinners will step in now. Will MI bounce back?
RCB 59/0 (6 overs) CRR: 9.83
This is the highest Power Play score on this ground this season.
Sep 28, 2020, 07.54 PM
Finch and Padikkal close into a 50-run partnership. Out of it Finch scored 40 runs and Paddikal scored 9. Finch dominating tonight.
Sep 28, 2020, 07.53 PM
Despite pain, Finch smashing consecutive boundaries for RCB! Will RCB crack the 200-mark tonight?
Sep 28, 2020, 07.45 PM
Openers start well for RCB. Finch and Padikkal smashing some good boundaries in Dubai.
Sep 28, 2020, 07.32 PM
Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch to begin for RCB. Trent Boult to begin the bowling attack for MI.
Sep 28, 2020, 07.13 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Sep 28, 2020, 07.12 PM
Mumbai Indians win toss and chose to bowl first.
Rohit Sharma: "We will bowl first. The wicket looks abit green but dry. Hopeful that it plays well under lights, that's the reason we are chasing. We'll have to play good cricket, back yourselves to do the job. The results have been in favour of team batting first, but we had a great last game and the confidence is there. Early days the middle-oprder hasn't got much to bat, a lot of guys haven't played a lot of cricket. One change, Saurabh Tiwary isn't fit, Ishan Kishan is in"
Sep 28, 2020, 05.13 PM
Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit's Mumbai Indians in the match 10 of IPL 2020 on Monday in the Dubai International Stadium.
RCB started their IPL campaign well after securing a victory against Sunrisers, but they also witnessed a disappointing defeat in their second match against KXIP. However, they will want to get back to winning ways after beating the mighty Mumbai.
Mumbai did not have an ideal start this year, they lost their first match against CSK, but they bounced back after beating Dinesh Karthik's KKR. MI will be looking to keep up the momentum.
MI and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far and the defending champion Mumbai leads by a huge margin of 16-9 victories. Mumbai have dominated in the last five encounters with Bangalore as they beat RCB four times.
