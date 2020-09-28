IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live scores and updates: Mumbai win toss and chose to bowl

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020: All you need to know Photograph: Others
Sep 28, 2020, 07.32 PM
Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch to begin for RCB. Trent Boult to begin the bowling attack for MI.
Sep 28, 2020, 07.13 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Sep 28, 2020, 07.12 PM
Mumbai Indians win toss and chose to bowl first.
Rohit Sharma: "We will bowl first. The wicket looks abit green but dry. Hopeful that it plays well under lights, that's the reason we are chasing. We'll have to play good cricket, back yourselves to do the job. The results have been in favour of team batting first, but we had a great last game and the confidence is there. Early days the middle-oprder hasn't got much to bat, a lot of guys haven't played a lot of cricket. One change, Saurabh Tiwary isn't fit, Ishan Kishan is in"
Sep 28, 2020, 05.13 PM
Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit's Mumbai Indians in the match 10 of IPL 2020 on Monday in the Dubai International Stadium.
RCB started their IPL campaign well after securing a victory against Sunrisers, but they also witnessed a disappointing defeat in their second match against KXIP. However, they will want to get back to winning ways after beating the mighty Mumbai.
Mumbai did not have an ideal start this year, they lost their first match against CSK, but they bounced back after beating Dinesh Karthik's KKR. MI will be looking to keep up the momentum.
MI and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far and the defending champion Mumbai leads by a huge margin of 16-9 victories. Mumbai have dominated in the last five encounters with Bangalore as they beat RCB four times.
