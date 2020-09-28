IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live scores and updates: AB-Dube show powers RCB to 201

End of first innings

AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube power RCB to 201 runs. That is a very competitive score from RCB and MI should bring out the best in them now.

What a cameo from Dube! It is a long boundary! But he notched up three sixes when it mattered the most. Rohit looks worried while walking back.

MI need 202 runs in 120 balls