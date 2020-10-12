IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live scores and updates: RCB off to a flyer

RCB vs KKR Photograph: AFP
Oct 12, 2020, 07.43 PM
Padikkal joins the party! Boundary fest in Sharjah! KKR will be deperate for a wicket!
Oct 12, 2020, 07.35 PM
8 off the first over! Finch and Padikkal look in good touch.
Oct 12, 2020, 07.22 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Oct 12, 2020, 07.05 PM
RCB win toss and chose to bat
Oct 12, 2020, 05.58 PM
Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 28th match of IPL 2020.
Both teams face each other after winning their recent matches, they will want to keep up the momentum and stay on the top four positions.
The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 14-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB.
