IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live scores and updates: RCB off to a flyer

Preview:

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 28th match of IPL 2020.

Both teams face each other after winning their recent matches, they will want to keep up the momentum and stay on the top four positions.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 14-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB.

