IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 82 runs

Oct 12, 2020, 11.12 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the 28th match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Oct 12, 2020, 10.58 PM
It is a done deal for RCB. All they need is to win this quickly to compensate their mammoth NRR loss they suffered against KXIP.
Oct 12, 2020, 10.43 PM
Virat and Co. are convinced they have won this match!! Russell c Siraj b Udana 16(10) [4s-2 6s-1]
Oct 12, 2020, 10.27 PM
Morgan departs! English skipper has to go now. Russell and Tripathi gone. Morgan c Udana b Washington Sundar 8(12) [4s-1]
Oct 12, 2020, 10.22 PM
KKR crumbling under pressure! Chahal's delivery left him puzzled. Karthik b Chahal 1(2)
Oct 12, 2020, 10.19 PM
KKR giving away wickets now. It's getting messier for KKR. Bad call by the batsmen. Shubman Gill run out (Udana/de Villiers) 34(25) [4s-3 6s-1]
Oct 12, 2020, 10.10 PM
Another wicket falls for KKR! If they need to chase 194? They need to pull up their pants now! Nitish Rana b Washington Sundar 9(14) [4s-1]
Oct 12, 2020, 10.02 PM
Great play by RCB! They were 47/0 at this moment. Spinners next! They sure will put breaks on KKR innings, unless the batsmen have any other ideas.
Oct 12, 2020, 09.50 PM
Clean bowled by Saini! What an outing for the young gun! RCB start off well with the ball. Tom Banton b Navdeep Saini 8(12)
Oct 12, 2020, 09.40 PM
RCB have great bowling option. All they need is wickets! KKR have a deep batting lineup. Great chase in making!
Oct 12, 2020, 09.30 PM
Tom Banton and Shubman Gill to open for KKR! Chris Morris to begin the bowling attack for RCB.
Oct 12, 2020, 09.14 PM
AB de Villier's powerhitting powers RCB to 194!! Looking at the conditions this is a par score! All up to RCB bowlers now. KKR batsmen need to create some magic here to chase this mammoth total in Sharjah!
Oct 12, 2020, 09.01 PM
Fifty for the superstar! 5 sixes and 4 fours!!
200 is very much attainable!
Oct 12, 2020, 08.52 PM
That was some over for the Challengers! ABD hitting is on in Sharjah! They need many overs like this to get a defendable total here. 200 still look in reach.
RCB 129/2 (16 overs) CRR: 8.06
Oct 12, 2020, 08.46 PM
Final 5 overs left and still 70 runs short of par score here at Sharjah! If they need to hit the top gear? The time is now. KKR bowlers using the conditions well.
Oct 12, 2020, 08.34 PM
Prasidh cleans up the Aussie!! Tables have turned in KKR's favor. Finch b Prasidh 47(37) [4s-4 6s-1]
RCB in trouble now
Oct 12, 2020, 08.23 PM
KKR bowlers have made a comeback! Cummins and Russell have been crucial!
Oct 12, 2020, 08.11 PM
Russell, you beauty! His delivery crashes into the middle stumps! Padikkal wanted to dispatch it to six! Big wicket for KKR! But behold the King as Virat walks in next! Devdutt Padikkal b Russell 32(23) [4s-4 6s-1]
Oct 12, 2020, 07.58 PM
Nagarkoti misses an easy catch!! Finch gets a lifeline! How costly will that prove!
Oct 12, 2020, 07.57 PM
KKR bowlers show some discipline in recent overs. Couple of overs without boundaries could prove costly in Sharjah!
Oct 12, 2020, 07.43 PM
Padikkal joins the party! Boundary fest in Sharjah! KKR will be deperate for a wicket!
Oct 12, 2020, 07.35 PM
8 off the first over! Finch and Padikkal look in good touch.
Oct 12, 2020, 07.22 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Oct 12, 2020, 07.05 PM
RCB win toss and chose to bat
Oct 12, 2020, 05.58 PM
Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 28th match of IPL 2020.
Both teams face each other after winning their recent matches, they will want to keep up the momentum and stay on the top four positions.
The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 14-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB.
