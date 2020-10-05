IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live scores and updates: Delhi off to a great start

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

Both teams have won three matches and lost one in this years Indian Premier League. Both RCB and Capitals won the match that led into super over.

The Capitals have won just 8 of their 23 meetings against RCB. Two of those wins came in the last season where RCB had a disastrous campaign.

For more read: IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Preview, stats, and players to watch out for