IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live scores and updates: Delhi off to a great start

Oct 05, 2020, 07.42 PM
DC are in good shape here. Did Kohli make a wise decision to bowl first? The match has just begun. Stay tuned.
Oct 05, 2020, 07.35 PM
Isuru Udana seems to have done his homework against Shaw as he aims the ball to leg side. However, Shaw shows how good he is with his leg side too. Smashes three boundaries in the first over.
Oct 05, 2020, 07.30 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to begin innings for Delhi Capitals, whereas, Isuru Udana from RCB will lead the bowling attack.
Oct 05, 2020, 07.28 PM
Big blow for DC before the match. They have to walk into the field without Amit Mishra after he suffered an injury that has ruled him out of IPL 2020.
Oct 05, 2020, 07.06 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Oct 05, 2020, 07.00 PM
RCB win toss and elect to bowl first.
Oct 05, 2020, 05.35 PM
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.
Both teams have won three matches and lost one in this years Indian Premier League. Both RCB and Capitals won the match that led into super over.
The Capitals have won just 8 of their 23 meetings against RCB. Two of those wins came in the last season where RCB had a disastrous campaign.
