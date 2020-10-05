IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live scores and updates: DC score 196 runs in 20 overs

Oct 05, 2020, 09.54 PM

Finch goes! 

RCB in trouble now! Axar Patel gets the wicket. Finch was dropped three times today. But seems like his luck ran out. Finch c Pant b Axar 13(14) [4s-1]

RCB 27/2 (4)  CRR: 6.75  REQ: 10.62
 

Oct 05, 2020, 09.49 PM

Padikkal out!!

Loose shot from for Devdutt Padikkal. Man in form has to depart. Ashwin has been successful against him in domestic cricket also. Devdutt Padikkal c Stoinis b Ashwin 4(6)

RCB 20/1 (3)  CRR: 6.67  REQ: 10.41
 

Oct 05, 2020, 09.39 PM

Scary over for RCB 

Finch dropped twice in that over! How costly will that be? RCB survive that over by Rabada. 

Oct 05, 2020, 09.20 PM

DC pose a massive total of 196 runs! RCB needs to show some heart to chase down this massive total. Good start is crucial for the Royal Challengers. Not an impossible total to chase here. 

Can Kohli and Co. win another chase? 

Oct 05, 2020, 09.14 PM

50 for Stoinis!

Another quick-fire fifty for the man in form. Till the time he is on strike, 200 is still achievable for DC. 

Oct 05, 2020, 09.10 PM

Pant out!

6 + no ball! That over just became expensive without even first ball bowled. However, Siraj gets his man. Pant does his part. Hetmyer next? 

Pant b Siraj 37(25) [4s-3 6s-2]

DC 179/4 (18.2)  CRR: 9.76

 

Oct 05, 2020, 08.52 PM

Pant-Stoinis partnership!

50-run stand is a reason for RCB to be worried now. If they stay? DC might go past 200 runs in a ground like Dubai. Dew might play a role but it will still be tough for RCB


DC 143/3 (16 overs)  CRR: 8.94
 

Oct 05, 2020, 08.44 PM

Marcus Stoinis show!!!

RCB looked in control after 3 quick wicket! But Stoinis has put the pressure back on RCB!

Oct 05, 2020, 08.25 PM

Iyer out!!!

Skipper departs! And Moeen Ali with the wicket!  Fantastic catch by Padikkal. Shreyas Iyer c Devdutt Padikkal b Moeen Ali 11(13) [4s-1]

Oct 05, 2020, 08.19 PM

Dhawan out! 

Udana with the breakthrough! DC's openers are back in the pavilion. Dhawan c Moeen Ali b Udana 32(28) [4s-3]

Oct 05, 2020, 08.12 PM

DC 78/1 (9 overs) CRR: 8.67

Shaw's wicket manages to stall Delhi's scoring rate! Chahal vs Iyer will be an exciting contest today. 

Oct 05, 2020, 08.11 PM

Washington Sundar gets good figures

He has been economical today. Despite Delhi's onslaught, managed to helped RCB through his bowling. His job with the ball is done. 

His figures: 4-0-20-0

Oct 05, 2020, 08.07 PM

Prithvi Shaw out! 

Breakthrough provided by Siraj!!! What an innings by the young gun. He had Kohli worried there. Prithvi Shaw c de Villiers b Siraj 42(23) [4s-5 6s-2]

Oct 05, 2020, 07.42 PM

Dhawan joins the party!

DC are in good shape here. Did Kohli make a wise decision to bowl first? The match has just begun. Stay tuned. 

DC 30/0 (2.4) CRR: 11.25

Oct 05, 2020, 07.35 PM

Delhi off to a flyer!

Isuru Udana seems to have done his homework against Shaw as he aims the ball to leg side. However, Shaw shows how good he is with his leg side too. Smashes three boundaries in the first over.  

Oct 05, 2020, 07.30 PM

Match underway

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to begin innings for Delhi Capitals, whereas, Isuru Udana from RCB will lead the bowling attack. 

Oct 05, 2020, 07.28 PM

Big blow for DC before the match. They have to walk into the field without Amit Mishra after he suffered an injury that has ruled him out of IPL 2020. 

Oct 05, 2020, 07.06 PM

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore:  Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Oct 05, 2020, 07.00 PM

Toss

RCB win toss and elect to bowl first. 

Oct 05, 2020, 05.35 PM

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday. 

Both teams have won three matches and lost one in this years Indian Premier League. Both RCB and Capitals won the match that led into super over.

The Capitals have won just 8 of their 23 meetings against RCB. Two of those wins came in the last season where RCB had a disastrous campaign.

