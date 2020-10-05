IPL 2020, RCB vs DC highlights: DC beat RCB by 59 runs

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live Streaming Photograph: AFP
Oct 05, 2020, 11.10 PM
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
With this mammoth win, DC go on top of IPL 2020 points table.
Oct 05, 2020, 11.04 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 70 runs in 7 balls
Safe to say Delhi has won this match.
Oct 05, 2020, 10.53 PM
Third for Rabada!
Bull eye! Dube departs! Shivam Dube b Rabada 11(12) [6s-1] Rabada on a hattrick.
Oct 05, 2020, 10.46 PM
Rabada gets another! Sundar goes for 17 runs off 11 balls.
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 82 runs in 24 balls
Oct 05, 2020, 10.37 PM
Rabada gets his man. Rabada's now got Kohli thrice in seven innings. Kohli c Pant b Rabada 43(39) [4s-2 6s-1]
Delhi in full control.
Oct 05, 2020, 10.28 PM
Axar Patel with another wicket for DC, relieves them from potential partnership. DC seem in control now. Moeen Ali c Hetmyer b Axar 11(13) [4s-1]
RCB 75/4 (12) CRR: 6.25 REQ: 15.25
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 122 runs in 48 balls
Oct 05, 2020, 10.15 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 136 runs in 66 balls
RCB in pressure right now but Kohli is still on strike which means they are still in the chase.
Oct 05, 2020, 10.03 PM
Another man down for RCB. Big man too! Mr. 360 departs. de Villiers c Dhawan b Nortje 9(6) [4s-2]
Oct 05, 2020, 09.54 PM
RCB in trouble now! Axar Patel gets the wicket. Finch was dropped three times today. But seems like his luck ran out. Finch c Pant b Axar 13(14) [4s-1]
RCB 27/2 (4) CRR: 6.75 REQ: 10.62
Oct 05, 2020, 09.49 PM
Loose shot from for Devdutt Padikkal. Man in form has to depart. Ashwin has been successful against him in domestic cricket also. Devdutt Padikkal c Stoinis b Ashwin 4(6)
RCB 20/1 (3) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 10.41
Oct 05, 2020, 09.39 PM
Finch dropped twice in that over! How costly will that be? RCB survive that over by Rabada.
Oct 05, 2020, 09.20 PM
DC pose a massive total of 196 runs! RCB needs to show some heart to chase down this massive total. Good start is crucial for the Royal Challengers. Not an impossible total to chase here.
Can Kohli and Co. win another chase?
Oct 05, 2020, 09.14 PM
Another quick-fire fifty for the man in form. Till the time he is on strike, 200 is still achievable for DC.
Oct 05, 2020, 09.10 PM
6 + no ball! That over just became expensive without even first ball bowled. However, Siraj gets his man. Pant does his part. Hetmyer next?
Pant b Siraj 37(25) [4s-3 6s-2]
DC 179/4 (18.2) CRR: 9.76
Oct 05, 2020, 08.52 PM
50-run stand is a reason for RCB to be worried now. If they stay? DC might go past 200 runs in a ground like Dubai. Dew might play a role but it will still be tough for RCB
DC 143/3 (16 overs) CRR: 8.94
Oct 05, 2020, 08.44 PM
Marcus Stoinis show!!!
RCB looked in control after 3 quick wicket! But Stoinis has put the pressure back on RCB!
Oct 05, 2020, 08.25 PM
Skipper departs! And Moeen Ali with the wicket! Fantastic catch by Padikkal. Shreyas Iyer c Devdutt Padikkal b Moeen Ali 11(13) [4s-1]
Oct 05, 2020, 08.19 PM
Udana with the breakthrough! DC's openers are back in the pavilion. Dhawan c Moeen Ali b Udana 32(28) [4s-3]
Oct 05, 2020, 08.12 PM
Shaw's wicket manages to stall Delhi's scoring rate! Chahal vs Iyer will be an exciting contest today.
Oct 05, 2020, 08.11 PM
He has been economical today. Despite Delhi's onslaught, managed to helped RCB through his bowling. His job with the ball is done.
His figures: 4-0-20-0
Oct 05, 2020, 08.07 PM
Breakthrough provided by Siraj!!! What an innings by the young gun. He had Kohli worried there. Prithvi Shaw c de Villiers b Siraj 42(23) [4s-5 6s-2]
Oct 05, 2020, 07.42 PM
DC are in good shape here. Did Kohli make a wise decision to bowl first? The match has just begun. Stay tuned.
Oct 05, 2020, 07.35 PM
Isuru Udana seems to have done his homework against Shaw as he aims the ball to leg side. However, Shaw shows how good he is with his leg side too. Smashes three boundaries in the first over.
Oct 05, 2020, 07.30 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to begin innings for Delhi Capitals, whereas, Isuru Udana from RCB will lead the bowling attack.
Oct 05, 2020, 07.28 PM
Big blow for DC before the match. They have to walk into the field without Amit Mishra after he suffered an injury that has ruled him out of IPL 2020.
To read more read: SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and DC's Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 due to injury
Oct 05, 2020, 07.06 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Oct 05, 2020, 07.00 PM
RCB win toss and elect to bowl first.
Oct 05, 2020, 05.35 PM
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.
Both teams have won three matches and lost one in this years Indian Premier League. Both RCB and Capitals won the match that led into super over.
The Capitals have won just 8 of their 23 meetings against RCB. Two of those wins came in the last season where RCB had a disastrous campaign.
For more read: IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Preview, stats, and players to watch out for