IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live scores and updates: RCB steady at the moment

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 10, 2020, 06.24 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live scores and updates: Kohli and Dhoni set to lock horns Photograph: AFP

Oct 10, 2020, 08.08 PM

RCB 46/1 (7 overs) CRR: 6.57

Partnership between Kohli and Padikkal is now!!

CSK need another wicket as both of them turn very dangerous if settled. 

Oct 10, 2020, 07.48 PM

Finch gone!!!!

Middle stump has been uprooted!! Finch was in trouble. Chahar has had a good season. 

Finch b Chahar 2(9)

RCB 15/1 (3 overs) CRR: 5

Oct 10, 2020, 07.38 PM

Good start for CSK

Just two runs off the first over. Swing can be seen. 

Oct 10, 2020, 07.17 PM

Playing XI

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma 

Oct 10, 2020, 07.03 PM

Toss

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat

Oct 10, 2020, 06.28 PM

Review

Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Talking about the head-to-head stats in the matches featuring CSK and RCB, the Dhoni-led side has won 15 of the 24 matches while RCB have tasted wins just eight times. One match has ended in no-result.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 10, 2020 | Match 25 Strategic Time-out
Indian Premier League, 2020
CSK
 VS
RCB
46/1
(7.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 10, 2020 | Match 24
Indian Premier League, 2020
KXIP
(20.0 ov) 162/5
VS
KKR
164/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 09, 2020 | Match 23
Indian Premier League, 2020
RR
(19.4 ov) 138
VS
DC
184/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Full Scorecard →