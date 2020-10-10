IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live scores and updates: RCB steady at the moment

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live scores and updates: Kohli and Dhoni set to lock horns Photograph: AFP
Oct 10, 2020, 08.08 PM
Partnership between Kohli and Padikkal is now!!
CSK need another wicket as both of them turn very dangerous if settled.
Oct 10, 2020, 07.48 PM
Middle stump has been uprooted!! Finch was in trouble. Chahar has had a good season.
Finch b Chahar 2(9)
Oct 10, 2020, 07.38 PM
Just two runs off the first over. Swing can be seen.
Oct 10, 2020, 07.17 PM
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma
Oct 10, 2020, 07.03 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat
Oct 10, 2020, 06.28 PM
Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
Talking about the head-to-head stats in the matches featuring CSK and RCB, the Dhoni-led side has won 15 of the 24 matches while RCB have tasted wins just eight times. One match has ended in no-result.
