IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live scores and updates: Kohli and Dhoni set to lock horns

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 10, 2020, 06.24 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live scores and updates: Kohli and Dhoni set to lock horns Photograph: AFP

Oct 10, 2020, 06.28 PM

Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Talking about the head-to-head stats in the matches featuring CSK and RCB, the Dhoni-led side has won 15 of the 24 matches while RCB have tasted wins just eight times. One match has ended in no-result.

For more, read: IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Preview: Dhoni's Yellow Army look to find form against Bangalore



  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 10, 2020 | Match 24 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2020
KXIP
88/0
(11.2 ov)
 VS
KKR
164/6
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 09, 2020 | Match 23
Indian Premier League, 2020
RR
(19.4 ov) 138
VS
DC
184/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 08, 2020 | Match 22
Indian Premier League, 2020
SRH
(20.0 ov) 201/6
VS
KXIP
132 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs
Full Scorecard →