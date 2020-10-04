IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live score and Updates: Mumbai Indians score 208 runs in 20 overs

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in the 17th match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be the first match on double-header Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have had a shaky start in IPL 2020 and currently are third in the points table with two wins and two losses. However, their recent win against Kings XI Punjab will lift Mumbai's spirits and them to keep their momentum.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will be key in Sharjah. Their aggressive batting could prove useful on Sharjah's short boundaries.

Among the three, Pollard is the one to watch out for. He scored 60* off 24 balls against RCB and 47* off 20 balls against KXIP.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won two consecutive matches after recently beating Chennai Super Kings. David Warner and Co. currently sit on fourth in the points table of Indian Premier League.

SRH has some aggressive batsmen, but they have failed to score well in the recent matches. However, Warner, Bairstow, Pandey and Williamson will be crucial for the Sunrisers to pose or chase down a score of 200+.

For more read: IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview, stats, players to watch out for