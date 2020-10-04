IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live score and Updates: Close competition at the moment

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Streaming: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad? Photograph: AFP
Oct 04, 2020, 07.01 PM
Fielding by the Mumbai Indians has been exceptional! Ishan Kishan with the screamer this time. David Warner departs. Mumbai looking in control now.
Warner c Ishan Kishan b Pattinson 60(44) [4s-5 6s-2]
Oct 04, 2020, 06.52 PM
Garg gone! SRH in mighty trouble! But the game is not lost yet! Skipper is still out there.
Priyam Garg c Rahul Chahar b Krunal Pandya 8(7)
Oct 04, 2020, 06.41 PM
Softest dismissal for Kane Williamson! Slower delivery from Trent Boult.
Williamson c de Kock b Boult 3(5)
Kane Williamson's poor run against MI continues
Oct 04, 2020, 06.39 PM
Skipper finds his form just when needed. Can he take his team over the winning line?
Oct 04, 2020, 06.26 PM
Breakthrough for Mumbai Indians. Rohit can breathe a sigh of relief! Pattinson with the breakthrough. Manish Pandey c Pollard b Pattinson 30(19) [4s-4 6s-1]
Oct 04, 2020, 06.15 PM
Manish Pandey picks up from where Bairstow left off! Warner still struggling with the bat. Pandey show in Sharjah. Pandya dropped Manish in the previous over. How costly will it prove to be? Rohit Sharma is WORRIED!!!
Oct 04, 2020, 05.53 PM
Warner is already looking out of touch and now Bairstow's wicket! This must hit some serious brakes on SRH.
Bairstow c Hardik Pandya b Boult 25(15) [4s-2 6s-2]
Mumbai's comeback?
Oct 04, 2020, 05.45 PM
Bairstow show!
Bairstow show out here! He is troubling the MI bowlers. Rohit must be wondering if 208 is enough.
SRH 30/0 (3) CRR: 10 REQ: 10.53
Oct 04, 2020, 05.35 PM
Great start for Sunrisers! 8 runs off the first over. Bairstow and Warner could be faal to the Mumbai.
Oct 04, 2020, 05.21 PM
Great discipline by SRH bowlers. However, Mumbai breach the 200-mark. 208 is good total but can be chased in a gorund like Sharjah. Krunal Pandya's quick cameo has saved Mumbai from a low score. Krunal's four-ball unbeaten 20 has lifted MI to 208.
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow need to provide an excellent start to Sunrisers. It is going to be an exciting chase.
Oct 04, 2020, 04.50 PM
Pandey dropped de Kock but catches an absolute screamer to remove Ishan Kishan. Pollard to come next! Can we see a Pandya-Pollard show? 5 overs left.
Ishan Kishan c Manish Pandey b Sandeep Sharma 31(23) [4s-1 6s-2]
Oct 04, 2020, 04.39 PM
Good innings comes to an end. Rashid Khan with the break through! Who next? Pandya?
de Kock c and b Rashid Khan 67(39) [4s-4 6s-4]
Oct 04, 2020, 04.31 PM
Half century for the South African. First of the season.
Oct 04, 2020, 04.08 PM
Manish Pandey fails to catch the ball and goes over the fence for six. How costly will de Kock cost now?
Oct 04, 2020, 04.03 PM
Suryakumar Yadav out! Mumbai lose another wicket. They must be regretting to bat first. The run-rate is not enough for the ground like Sharjah.
MI 48/2 (6 overs) CRR: 8
This is the lowest powerplay score in Sharjah in IPL 2020.
Oct 04, 2020, 03.48 PM
What a comeback from Mumbai! Kaul was the victim. Four boundaries in an over is a lot.
Oct 04, 2020, 03.36 PM
SRH off to a very good start! Rohit could have proven to be very dangerous on this ground. Umpire has to overturn his decision.
Rohit c Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma 6(5) [6s-1]
Oct 04, 2020, 03.11 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Oct 04, 2020, 03.03 PM
Mumbai Indians win toss and chose to bat.
Oct 04, 2020, 02.30 PM
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in the 17th match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be the first match on double-header Sunday.
Mumbai Indians have had a shaky start in IPL 2020 and currently are third in the points table with two wins and two losses. However, their recent win against Kings XI Punjab will lift Mumbai's spirits and them to keep their momentum.
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will be key in Sharjah. Their aggressive batting could prove useful on Sharjah's short boundaries.
Among the three, Pollard is the one to watch out for. He scored 60* off 24 balls against RCB and 47* off 20 balls against KXIP.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won two consecutive matches after recently beating Chennai Super Kings. David Warner and Co. currently sit on fourth in the points table of Indian Premier League.
SRH has some aggressive batsmen, but they have failed to score well in the recent matches. However, Warner, Bairstow, Pandey and Williamson will be crucial for the Sunrisers to pose or chase down a score of 200+.
