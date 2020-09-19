IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Rayudu and du Plessis stabilize innings

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Chennai Super Kings need 163 runs in 20 overs (Twitter/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 19, 2020, 10.27 PM
Both teams have suffered in the fielding department. Both those balls should have been stopped but still it goes for a boundary.
Sep 19, 2020, 10.25 PM
The duo have brought CSK back in the game. After a catastrophic start, Rayudu and du Plessis have been clinical with their shots. It is an important partnership for the team to fill Raina's void.
Sep 19, 2020, 10.14 PM
After losing its openers cheaply, Rayudu and du Plessis stabilize the chase with a decent partnership. Rohit will want to remove Rayudu quickly as he looks in good touch.
Sep 19, 2020, 09.52 PM
Another over another wicket! CSK in big trouble. Not enough runs on board and too many wickets lost. Faf du Plessis was asking him to opt for the review, but Vijay thinks otherwise and decides to walk back. He should have reviewed it as the ball was missing the wicket.
Murali Vijay lbw b James Pattinson 1(7)
Rayudu on-strike.
Sep 19, 2020, 09.47 PM
Trent Boult begins his first over for his new team and delivers. Good decision to not review the decision as the ball was headed into middle and leg stumps. Big blow for CSK.
Watson lbw b Boult 4(5) [4s-1]
Sep 19, 2020, 09.39 PM
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock began well for the Mumbai Indians. However, Rohit's struggles against leg-spin continued as he lost his wicket to Piyush Chawla. Saurabh Tiwary's 42 runs off 31 balls helped Mumbai pose a total of 162 runs. CSK made a comeback in the final six overs as they just gave 41 runs away and scalped 6 wickets.
Target is set for Dhoni and Co. and it won't be an easy chase for Chennai looking at the conditions and against a good bowling line-up like MI.
Sep 19, 2020, 09.24 PM
At one point Mumbai seemed scoring an easy 180 as the target. However, the final few overs have changed the whole story now. Mumbai will be lucky if they set 165+ score.
Chennai makes a fantastic comeback. The first innings nears the end.
Sep 19, 2020, 09.16 PM
Mumbai Indians crumbling by the end of their innings. Another easy catch for MS Dhoni. Dangerman Pollard out after a healthy edge. Ngidi picks another wicket.
Pollard c Dhoni b Ngidi 18(14) [4s-1 6s-1]
Sep 19, 2020, 09.08 PM
Pandya Sr. departs after a soft dismissal off Ngidi's delivery. Dhoni and Co. stage a comeback as sixth wicket falls. Kieron Pollard and James Pattinson on strike.
Krunal Pandya c Dhoni b Ngidi 3(3)
Sep 19, 2020, 08.56 PM
WICKET! Hardik Pandya departs and it is a big blow to Mumbai Indians! Ravindra Jadeja picks second off his over and two of the set batsmen are back to the hut. But Faf du Plessis again, what a catch! Waited for the ball, collected it, balanced himself perfectly. Wow! Hardik Pandya c du Plessis b Jadeja 14(10)
Sep 19, 2020, 08.40 PM
He may have just come onto the crease but that hasn't held him back to unleash two daddy sixes off Ravindra Jadeja. Hardik Pandya is on a roll and so are Mumbai Indians.
Sep 19, 2020, 08.34 PM
OUT! A length delivery by Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav went for that lofted shot straight towards the sight screen. He didn't time it well and the ball travels to the hand of Sam Curran at long-on. Suryakumar Yadav c Sam Curran b Chahar 17(16). Mumbai Indians 92/3
Sep 19, 2020, 08.24 PM
Mumbai Indians have continued the run flow despite losing two big wickets. Saurabh Tiwary and Suryakumar Yadav have settled down well without wasting too much time. Crucial phase coming up for both the teams. Mumbai Indians 83/2 after 9 overs.
Sep 19, 2020, 08.06 PM
WICKET! Quinton de Kock departs! Sam Curran gave him an easy delivery but the Proteas gloveman hits it straight to mid-wicket where Shane Watson takes a dolly. de Kock c Watson b Sam Curran 33(20)
Sep 19, 2020, 08.03 PM
WICKET! Piyush Chawla comes into the attack and bowls a loopy delivery to Rohit Sharma. The Hitman wanted to clear the mid-off fielder but ended up handing it straight to the hands of the fielder. Rohit c Sam Curran b Chawla 12(10)
Sep 19, 2020, 07.59 PM
Lungi Ngidi comes into the attack but gets taken to the cleaner by Quinton de Kock. He just hammered him all over the park to bag 18 runs off the over. Mumbai Indians 45/0 after 4 overs.
Sep 19, 2020, 07.51 PM
Deepak Chahar has been pretty inconsistent with his line and length so far. After a couple of good deliveries, he bowls one short to allow Quinton de Kock to pull it away for a boundary. Eight runs off the over. Mumbai Indians 27/0.
Sep 19, 2020, 07.46 PM
After three good deliveries, Sam Curran sprays one wide only to allow Rohit Sharma to bag another boundary. A steady over by the Englishman as he gives away only seven runs. Mumbai Indians 19/0.
Sep 19, 2020, 07.41 PM
Rohit Sharma cover drives it perfectly to start the innings with a boundary. Deepak Chahar laid it over for Rohit to pounce on it. Quinton de Kock also bags a boundary in the fourth delivery. Mumbai Indians 12/0.
Sep 19, 2020, 07.33 PM
Deepak Chahar with the new ball for Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open for Mumbai Indians
Sep 19, 2020, 07.13 PM
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi
Sep 19, 2020, 07.11 PM
Rohit: Would've bowled first as well, gets better under lights. Have been here few weeks, so understand conditions better. Before coming here, we had a camp in Mumbai. Also had quality practice out here in Abu Dhabi. Key here will be to understand conditions. Pitches for the practice matches will be similar to what we'll get here. Ready to go. Way we've been playing cricket for the last couple of years has been good. All in all we've had good preparation. Now all about execution. Four overseas - Quinton, Pollard, Pattinson, Boult. NCN still not quite match fit with some niggles. Good opportunity for Pattinson who's been bowling well for Australia.
Dhoni: Wanted to know if we can have a slip (in line with social distancing). Will bowl first. Late evening you get dew. Also to keep wicket in good condition they water it, so it tends to be tacky at the start. Have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit. Have to applaud every member of the squad. First six days in quarantine is very difficult. Felt each individual used that time well and nobody was disappointed or frustrated. The practice facilities were very good. After the first 14 days it was nice to get out. Being a gentleman's game you don't think about revenge (against MI). You think about the mistakes you made. Four overseas - Watto, Faf, Sam and Lungi.
Sep 19, 2020, 07.02 PM
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to field first!
Sep 19, 2020, 06.48 PM
After a long wait, the stage is set for the season opener between MI and CSK. Whom are you supporting? Tweet us using #IPLShorts to get feature in our live blog!
SET!
Sep 19, 2020, 06.04 PM
Rohit Sharma's men will take on MS Dhoni's Yellow Army in Abu Dhabi as the tournament kicks start with a bang!
One hour to toss time
Ready?
Finally, one of the most-watched Cricket tournament #IPL2020 starts today in UAE!— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 19, 2020
My best wishes to all the teams participating in this season. Hoping for some great matches and mesmerising performances.
May the best team be crowned Champions! @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ushanx pic.twitter.com/eDRC5gIcf4