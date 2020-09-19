IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Rayudu and du Plessis stabilize innings

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

Rohit: Would've bowled first as well, gets better under lights. Have been here few weeks, so understand conditions better. Before coming here, we had a camp in Mumbai. Also had quality practice out here in Abu Dhabi. Key here will be to understand conditions. Pitches for the practice matches will be similar to what we'll get here. Ready to go. Way we've been playing cricket for the last couple of years has been good. All in all we've had good preparation. Now all about execution. Four overseas - Quinton, Pollard, Pattinson, Boult. NCN still not quite match fit with some niggles. Good opportunity for Pattinson who's been bowling well for Australia.

Dhoni: Wanted to know if we can have a slip (in line with social distancing). Will bowl first. Late evening you get dew. Also to keep wicket in good condition they water it, so it tends to be tacky at the start. Have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit. Have to applaud every member of the squad. First six days in quarantine is very difficult. Felt each individual used that time well and nobody was disappointed or frustrated. The practice facilities were very good. After the first 14 days it was nice to get out. Being a gentleman's game you don't think about revenge (against MI). You think about the mistakes you made. Four overseas - Watto, Faf, Sam and Lungi.