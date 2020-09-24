IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Preview: High-flying Kohli & Co. meet KL Rahul's Punjab

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE. While KXIP started their IPL 2020 campaign with a heartbreaking defeat to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over, RCB thumped CSK by 16 runs to win their season opener against the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

The last match for KXIP was a humdinger as there was an umpiring error with the KL Rahul-led squad failing to score 1 run off the last 3 balls to take the match to the Super Over. There has been a lot of debates surrounding the square-leg umpire call of ‘one-run short’ but KXIP should move on and look to start winning their matches.

Whereas RCB made a stunning comeback to win their match against CSK as the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers shone with the willow while Shivam Dube bowled an excellent spell to help RCB win the cliffhanger.

KXIP vs RCB: Head-to-head stats

Talking about the head-to-head stats, it is an equal. Both KXIP and RCB have won 12 matches each in their encounters. However, in the UAE, KXIP have won the sole match which they have played against RCB. However, in the last five clashes, RCB have come out strong to win four games.

Dew factor

With the dew factor coming into play, chasing has become a norm after winning the toss and that is likely to continue even today in Dubai. A score of 160-170 is expected given the larger boundaries in Dubai, however, if batters can get it going then both the teams have the firepower to attain 200-run mark.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar